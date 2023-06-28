Kerry Washington, Derek Hough Tap Sean Paul, Ding Dong For New Nat Geo Series

American actress Kerry Washington and Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough have been spotted around Kingston, Jamaica, and have so far linked up with Dancehall stars Sean Paul and Ding Dong for what’s expected to be an upcoming project for National Geographic (Nat Geo).

The new docu-series, titled “Dance the World with Derek Hough”, will see the professional dancer team up with celebrity guests to explore the cultural roots behind some of the world’s most famous dances, with each episode ending with a performance of that dance routine, according to The Wrap.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 27), the Scandal actress, who is of Jamaican heritage, shared some beachside views on the island with Dutty Paul and thanked him for “bringing the heat on this new project.”

In the IG video clip, Washington was seen vibing to Paul’s hit song Temperature before turning the camera on the Jamaican star as he lip-synched the remaining verses.

“🌡️ bringing the heat on this new project ❤️‍🔥😱 Thanks for coming through @duttypaul 🙏🏾🙌🏾!” the actress wrote on the post.

Washington, 46, also shared photos posing at a local restaurant, ‘Hot & Tasty,’ revealing an artsy cultural look. While sporting long flowing twisted locks, she wore an African-inspired wrap top and ankle-length skirt from fashion brand, Altuzarra.

The outfit was styled by fashion stylist/costume designers, Rob Zangardi, and Mariel Haenn, who she credited along with her glam squad, hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew (TakishaStudio), and makeup artist Carola Gonzalez (of CarolaG Makeup).

Derek Hough was also at the beach with Sean Paul, along with Kerry’s mother Valerie Washington.

The Dancing with the Stars six-time winner was also spotted with Washington, hanging out with Jamaican artist Ding Dong at the local street dance, ‘Uptown Mondays’ at Savannah Plaza in Half-Way Tree on Monday (June 26).

Hough and Washington were seen working up a sweat, dancing with the Raver Clavers crew and partygoers doing the ‘Bounce’ dance move.

The celebrity dancer/actor’s presence didn’t go unnoticed by Jamaican fans online.

“A Weh Derek a do a jamaica 😂,” remarked one surprised IG user. Others commented, “Him a ketch likkle dance inspiration 😂,” and “Yes @derekhough! We know you’re a dancer but now you’re a dansah! 👏👏.”

Some viewers weren’t too pleased to see the famed dancer pushed to the background, while others hogged the spotlight.

“I know they didn’t have Derek in the back like that,” said one person.

Another added, “Y’all not acknowledging Derek Hough.”

On her many stops so far, Washington visited downtown Kingston on Sunday (June 25) to take in the art and culture at the Kingston Creative Art Walk. Another intentional move, it appears, as she once again thanked her glam squad for putting together her fashionable look in photos shared on IG.

Washington was seen posing in front of some of the artwork lining the strip, while decked in a multi-colored tropical Johanna Ortiz dress, accessorized with jewelry by Misho, and chunky Larroudé sandals.

The Kingston Creative team even commented on her post, thanking the actress for participating in the festival. “Thank you so much for taking part in our ArtWalk Festival!” they wrote.

The Last King of Scotland actress also stopped by the Bob Marley Museum earlier this week and was sure to tell her 7.2 million followers to come and experience the late music icon’s home. “If you’re in Kingston, this museum is a must see. So special,” she wrote.

Though born in the Bronx, New York, Washington is no stranger to Jamaica. The award-winning actress has Jamaican heritage through her mother Valerie Washington. In 2019, she paid homage to her roots, indicating that she was incredibly proud to be Jamaican.

Washington and Hough are the latest celebrity faces seen visiting the island’s shores. Recently, American actress Angelina Jolie visited for the Calabash Literary Festival. Rappers Carib B and Offset landed for some birthday shenanigans in December, while Dua Lipa came for a stress-free vacay back in March.

Kerry Washington is best known for her roles as Olivia Pope in the American television series “Scandal,” Della Bee Robinson, the wife of Ray Charles in the film “Ray,” the wife of Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland,” and Alicia Masters in the live-action “Fantastic Four” films in 2005 and 2007. She has also been featured in independent films such as “Our Song” and “The Dead Girl”. Her role in the Shonda Rhimes’ – written and produced – series “Scandal” brought her wide recognition, and she was nominated twice for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the role. The role also brought her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series.