Cardi B, Offset Celebrate His 31st Birthday In Jamaica

Cardi B and hubby Offset have taken on a few days of ‘fun in the sun’ in Jamaica this week. The trip appears to be a celebration of the birthday of the Migos rapper, who turns 31 today (December 14).

The Bodak Yellow rapper has been keeping her 145 million Instagram followers in-the-know since they boarded their jet on Tuesday to head to the island.

She wasted no time showing off the breathtaking views overlooking the ocean from their villa to later enjoying some local cuisine on the beach at a table spread just by the water.

The couple was joined by Cardi’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina, who accompanied them to a few hot spots on the North Coast, including trekking the Blue Hole in Ocho Rios.

They also stopped by one of the popular seafood joints in town, Lobster Dave at the Fisherman’s Beach. There, the staff presented a cake and sang “happy birthday” to Offset before they all chowed down on the catch of the day.

Last night, they were all spotted partying at Margaritaville, much to the surprise of most attendees, who were apparently at the venue for a hotel staff party.

It appears Cardi B and Offset will continue touring the island for a couple more days. Fans can look out for them at the MECA in Market Place, Kingston this weekend (Friday, December 16), where the Ghostface Killers rapper is scheduled to host the event.

Since the death of his Migos bandmate and cousin, Takeoff, the rapper has been keeping low-key. Last month, Cardi B mentioned that she’s been struggling to make her husband feel happy and ‘crack a smile’ during his grieving process.

“We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi said in a since-deleted voice note on Twitter. “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf—kers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

Cardi elaborated to say that the grieving process has been — and still is — very real. “Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks,” the rapper continued.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot on November 1 at the age of 28 outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley. The MC, who was one-third of Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, was honored by the city at the State Farm Arena during a Celebration of Life on November 11.