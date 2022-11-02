Popcaan, Sean Paul React To Takeoff’s Murder

Popcaan and Sean Paul are among those sharing their condolences following the murder of Takeoff. The American rapper, who was one-third of the rap trio Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, in Texas.

In an Instagram post, Popcaan shared a photo of himself with the late rapper, which was taken last year when he visited Jamaica with his Migos counterparts to shoot the music video for DJ Khaled’s We Going Crazy with R&B singer H.E.R.

The Unruly Boss shared that the Bad And Boujee rapper was the humblest person he’d ever met.

“@yrntakeoff fly high my bro, this not right, humblest human I know,” he wrote.

Poppy also extended some words of encouragement to his band member Quavo, who witnessed Takeoff being shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley.

The Firm and Strong deejay wrote, “@quavohuncho stay up family prayers up bro [praying hands].”

Sean Paul, who collaborated with Migos on Body in 2017, also described Takeoff as a “humble” individual.

“I’m really saddened by news of his tragic demise. Each of them have different talents that makes Migos awesome. Takeoff was the youngest one and when I did the song with them, I didn’t know that. I thought he was the oldest one because of his persona,” Paul told the Jamaica Star.

“Unlike what some people say about personalities in the hip-hop game, that will treat you messed up, he wasn’t like that with me. He was quick to ask for a number and communicated well.”

Paul continued: “It shows life is unpredictable. I mean from what I understand he didn’t even see it coming, it was a stray shot. We need to give thanks for every step we are able to take.”

“I send my condolences to his family, rest in peace Takeoff. I still can’t believe it. He was really awesome and his voice was awesome and we rejoice for what he was able to do, but he was way too young,” he added.

DJ Khaled also expressed his condolences to the late rapper’s family and friends, noting that he was a beautiful person all around.

“Sending my sincere and deepest condolences to @migos @quavohuncho @offsetyrn @qcmceo_p @coachk44 @qualitycontrolmusic the family,” he wrote.

“Takeoff is a[n] incredible man and a beautiful person all around. @yrntakeoff energy was always beautiful filled wit so much love and so much great energy @yrntakeoff we love you brother! Sending prayers, love and blessings. GOD BLESS YOU @yrntakeoff ! WE LOVE YOU!”

Takeoff’s music label, Quality Control Music, released a statement via Instagram on Tuesday night confirming that Takeoff was killed by an errant gunshot during an early morning altercation outside Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the label wrote. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

According to a recent coroner report, Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and torso.

Houston police officials, in a press conference, stated that an argument over a dice game developed and escalated to the point where at least two gunshots were fired outside the third-floor entrance of the downtown bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The shooting occurred after a privately booked event at 810 Billiards & Bowling and occurred in the midst of a large group of 40 or more people.

“I don’t want to speculate, but based on what people say about Takeoff, he’s respected, nonviolent,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time [of the shooting].”

Finner turned the conference over to Houston Police Sergeant Michael Arrington, who stated that the majority of individuals, who were present, fled the scene when “at least” two gunmen began firing off rounds. “People fled after the shooting and did not stick around to offer statement,” Arrington said. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

Hip Hop stars and fans also took to social media to honor the late rapper, who contributed to some of the genre’s biggest hits over the last decade, including Bad And Boujee, Walk It Talk It, and Motorsport. The Atlanta-based Migos first formed in 2008 and quickly rose to fame with their first single Versace, which was followed up with a remix by Drake.

Drake, who collaborated with the Migos on a number of songs, posted a photo on IG taken alongside Takeoff during a performance. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now 😔 rest easy space man Take 🚀,” he captioned the post.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé, who has also collaborated with the Migos (including on a feature on Jay Z’s track Apesh-t) updated the background of her website to a black and white photo of Takeoff in his honor. The tribute included the message: “Rest in Power.”

Beyoncé shares tribute honoring rapper Takeoff on her website 🕊 pic.twitter.com/8WQ3WIZcBG — Beyoncé Info (@beyscource) November 2, 2022

Fellow Houston native, Travis Scott also honored the rap star. “Forever the space cadet. Forever the rocket the most humble the illest 4ever Take,” he said on his Instagram stories.

Rapper Desiigner, best known for his 2015 hit Panda, was unable to contain himself during an Instagram live on the morning of tragedy; he broke down in tears and swore off rap forever. Pointing to plaques of his past work, he shouted, “This version of me is done…can’t live life like this.”

Desiigner says he’s done with rap after Takeoff passed away pic.twitter.com/AWQar1M0WE — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 1, 2022

R&B singer Teyana Taylor shared an emotional sentiment, calling him her “lil bro” and pleading for the news to be “a bad dream.” She wrote: “I don’t want to believe this.”

On Twitter, Atlanta hip hop duo Outkast, comprising of André 3000 and Big Boi, offered their “deepest condolences and prayers to Takeoff’s family, friends and community of people touched by his craft.”

Rest in peace, Takeoff 🙏🏾 Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and community of people touched by his craft 🖤 pic.twitter.com/A1RkcrwyRZ — Outkast (@Outkast) November 1, 2022

Rapper N.O.R.E. said that it was a “sad day for all of us,” and shared a clip on Twitter of Takeoff’s recent visit to his podcast ‘Drink Champs’ when he stated it “was time to give me my flowers.” N.O.R.E. added: “#Takeoff was a true student of #HipHop & gone way too soon glad we gave you your flowers king, you deserved every bit of it!”

It’s a sad day for all of us! 😞#TakeOff was a true student of #HipHop & Gone way too soon 🕊

Glad we gave you your flowers King, you deserved every bit of it! 👑 💐 ♾ #LongLiveTakeOff prayers & condolences to his family & friends! pic.twitter.com/CEKu5wpv7L — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) November 1, 2022

TheShadeRoom posted a fond memory of Takeoff, when the Migos visited with James Corden, ‘dabbin’ & basking in #BlackBoyJoy’ on an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ – see below.