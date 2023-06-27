Spice Defends Standing Leg Split At 2023 BET Awards: ‘I Had To Skin It Right Out’

Queen of Dancehall Spice has come out in full defense of her signature one-leg-in-the-air stunt, which has triggered both fervent support and strong criticism following her performance at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday.

If you know Spice, you know that she raises one leg when she reaches the raunchy refrain in her 2014 hit So Mi Like It—which goes “skin out mi p-m p-m,” or “mi know mi good good” in the clean version that she rendered during a Dancehall tribute to Busta Rhymes, who had received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the 40-year-old artist defended her performance and invited open discussion.

“I see someone comment saying I shouldn’t have done my famous one leg in the air at my BET performance, however, this segment was a dancehall segment, so I really want to ask if I shouldn’t have represented the way I did or I should have acted like someone else . Please feel free to share your opinion cause I’m curious 🤔…..” she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a clip from an Instagram Live session where she emphasized that she was showcasing authentic Dancehall culture on an international stage, despite having only a brief time slot.

“Mi seh when di people dem tell mi seh ah 10 minutes dem ah give wi, mi tek piece—a coulda 2 seconds!,” she said.

Added Spice: “A coulda even a second, all who nuh know Jamaica an’ all who nuh know Dancehall, dem know it tonight! Dem aguh know it…mi nah ask yuh. Mi jump, mi split, mi do everything inna 2 seconds yuh crazy?! Mi haffi skin right out.”

Spice at the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The singer had an army of supporters in the comments, including Busta Rhymes, who wrote: “Stop catering to foolishness when we are in the most blessed space ever boss lady !! Queen of Dancehall is who you are and will forever represent that!! Argument done!!”

Swizz Beats also showed his support of the performance: “Rassssssssssssssssss you went crazy on em sis let dem chat!!!!!!”

Miss Universe Jamaica 2017 Davina Bennett commented: “Mi seh if u did go do Ntn else u see! A dancehall u represent! A bet nobody nuh mix up deh segment deh after that performance! One Queen!!!!🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲💙💙💙💙💙💙😍 ASSIGNMENT UNDERSTOOD!”

BBC Radio 1Xtra host Seani B added: “I saw then, un saw the comments! Leave dem! We know the rules of engagement. This is social media. They would find something if it wasn’t that.”

One fan also argued that Busta was aware of the kind of performance that Spice always delivers, so the outrage was unnecessary.

“Baby he brought you out for a reason. Your job was to bring dancehall to BET and you did what you were supposed to do. You ate it up. So happy and proud of you,” she wrote.

However, not all accepted Spice’s explanation or supported her artistic choice.

“But your clothes never a rep for Jamaica culture so yea you could leave out us with the one leg dance … I am just been honest cause a lot people may think the same as me and still comment oh nice out fit well for me I don’t like it plus I don’t like Dexta out fit… why you guys can’t dress like Jamaicans simple, sexy and neat nothing fussy and just heavy and no make sense,” one user asked.

Another chimed in, “Dancehall has a lot more substance than just skin out…”

“You wouldn’t do that a Grammy award show,” one more social media user suggested.

This isn’t the first time So Mi Like It has landed Spice in controversy.

Back in 2016, she performed the track at an event celebrating Jamaica’s Olympic athletes’ triumph. The event was attended by Government ministers and other dignitaries.

In a post-interview with Onstage, Spice said that she was unaware that the song selection would have stirred mixed feelings.

“I think I wasn’t brief properly,” she said.

“In terms of I didn’t know that my songs selection was going to be an issue or a problem. I thought that once I did the edited version and represented Dancehall then it would be fine,” she told host Winford Williams at the time.