Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng, And More Perform At BET Awards 2023 In Tribute To Busta Rhymes

Spice, Dexta Daps, and Skillibeng, among others, set the Microsoft Theater ablaze in honoring American rap legend born to Jamaican parents – Busta Rhymes, who was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards yesterday.

This year’s BET Awards set out to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop and did so in a series of tributes that recognized pioneers in the genre, late legends, and rising stars.

The 12-time Grammy Award-nominated rapper, Busta, kicked off the Jamaican segment of his tributes in epic fashion.

Following a series of performances featuring Rah Digga, Swizz Beatz, Coi Leray, and others, a sweat-drenched Busta brought both the crowd and the music to a halt. Dressed in all-white while a massive screen behind him showed a picture of the incarcerated Vybz Kartel and DJ Kool Herc, Busta addressed the crowd.

“I’m gonna be clear,” he began, “we celebrating Hip-Hop 50. Kool Herc, the founding father of Hip-Hop – he is a bloodcl#@t Jamaican! Mek sure yuh know dat. And Jamaica is in my blood, so as much as we gon’ rep Hip-Hop tonight, we gon’ represent this Dancehall culture!”

On cue, the stage behind the Hip-Hop legend transformed to reveal digital columns of colorful sound system boxes, complemented by a live band, a sound selector, and background dancers. Once the stage was set, Busta again addressed the crowd.

“All Caribbean people, mek we get up! Mek we stan’ up!!” Busta roared as the opening instrumentals to Dexta Daps’ Shabba Madda Pot swelled in the background. In a matter of seconds, Daps exploded onto the stage in a white blur to deliver an especially energetic rendition of the Daseca-produced track, as he promised his fans he would.

Dexta Daps and Busta Rhymes perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Daps had previously announced via Instagram that he would have been a part of the group selected to honour Busta Rhymes. He promised fans: “Without apology, I shall destroy this stage in the name of Jamaica.”

The Bring It To The Owner singer also took a moment to reflect on Busta’s legacy. He wrote: “@BustaRhymes you’ve been breaking necks for decades and you’ve been my fav. rapper forever, [and] I’m honoured to be in the presence of @bet honoring a true legend in the game… Best believe Caribbean gon’ shake the stage and represent.”

Daps delivered on his promise and then some, riling up the mostly American crowd as Busta provided support.

Next to join Busta on stage was Queen of Dancehall Spice, who made an entrance to raucous cheers from the occasionally lackluster crowd.

The 40-year-old performed her hit single, ‘So Mi Like It’, raising the roof alongside Busta with an energy-filled performance. Taking things up a notch, Spice pulled off her signature leg lift – while singing. The star then performed a series of twerks, while Busta watched on in amazement, before sending the crowd into an absolute frenzy as she transitioned into a full ground split on stage.

An ominous synth of piano keys, complete with a bass drop and flashing lights, set the stage for Skillibeng, whose signature Whap Whap kept the crowd abuzz.

Rushing out onto the stage dressed in all white, like his counterparts, Skillibeng was joined by a fleet of backup dancers who brought the energy with him. The star rocketed to the front of the stage, shared an embrace with Busta Rhymes, then channeled his energy into the crowd. Chants of ‘Whap Whap’ filled the Microsoft Theatre as both Busta and Skillibeng took turns delivering segments of his catchy hit.

Skillibeng, Busta Rhymes

Cutty Ranks – who performed A Who Seh Mi Dun – also joined the Hip-Hop legend in his celebration.

For the man of night, Busta, who was born to Jamaican parents Geraldine Green and Trevor Smith Sr., receiving the night’s highest award was a moment of validation for his three-decades-long stint as a juggernaut in Hip-Hop.

An emotional Busta Rhymes, who was told he had only two minutes to deliver his acceptance speech, took the stage for over 12 minutes.

“All right. So, I’m going to wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Busta began. “I was the youngest one of the Leader of the New School… [and] I was scared when the group broke up. I ain’t never wanted to be a solo artist. I was cool just dropping my 16 bars, kicking everybody’s ass, and getting up outa there… so when I got kicked out of the group, I was scared.”

Busta was ousted from the group in 1993 and, as he explained, he didn’t put out a solo project until 1996. He also spoke about his six children, the struggles of trying to figure things out, growing up in a Jamaican home and how he found solace in the process of rebuilding himself by immersing himself in studios.

Rhymes mentioned how he would share a cigar with anyone present in some of those studios and effortlessly create a 16-bar verse. “Long story short,” he said, “I pioneered the future.”

He emphasized that much of the greatness within the Black culture arises naturally, almost as if by magic. “It took so long to gimmi dis!” Busta jokingly shared of his award.

The rapper woke up still in a jubilant mood today, and took to Instagram to thank his supporters and all the entertainers who helped to make his moment special.

The prestigious BET Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2001, and is geared at honoring industry icons who have significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers.

Being the award’s latest recipient, Busta joins a lineup of legends including Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Prince, Lionel Richie, and Diddy, who took home the title last year.

The BET Awards was established in 2001 to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

Beyoncé and Sza—both absent—copped the Album of the Year award for Renaissance and SOS, respectively. Sza also earned the Video of the Year for Kill Bill, while Beyoncé was also announced the winner of Viewer’s Choice and BET Her for Break My Soul.

Chris Brown and Usher took the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist title, while Drake and 21 Savage won Best Group. Future feat. Drake & Tems’ Wait For U earned the Best Collaboration award, and Latto received the prize for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Best Male Hip Hop Artist went to Kendrick Lamar, and Coco Jones was awarded Best New Artist.

The African Giant Burna Boy was named Best International Act.