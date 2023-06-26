See The Jamaican Pink Carpet Looks At The 2023 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards saw some of the biggest names in music coming together in Downtown L.A. at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (June 25).

Spice, Skillibeng, Cutty Ranks, and Dexta Daps joined stars such as Bia, Coi Leray, MOP, Rah Digga, ScarLip, and Swizz Beatz on the BET stage to pay tribute to Busta Rhymes, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Patra also took the stage with rapper Yo Yo to perform their 1992 hit collaboration, Romantic Call, alongside a performance by Mad Lion, who with Doug E. Fresh, and Li’l Vicious, gave an energetic performance for Kid Capri’s Celebration of Hip-Hop.

However, before lighting up the stage, the Jamaican celebs were a hard bunch to miss on the BET ‘Pink’ carpet:

Spice

The Queen of Dancehall made quite the statement, rocking a ‘Bad Binch Tongtong’ structured velvet ensemble in her signature color – Blue! Spice’s show-stopping look, designed by Queens-based fashion designer Terrence Zhou, was also worn by Bebe Rexha at the 2022 MTV EMAs.

Patra

The Queen of the Pack Patra was also spotted on the pink carpet rocking a golden-blond hair and baring lots of skin to show off her very toned physique. The Pull Up To My Bumper singer wore a Jamaican-style two-piece bikini with a fishnet midriff top and stockings, paired with white sneakers.

Dexta Daps

Alongside Be High singer Qyor, Dexta made his BET pre-show appearance, wearing a relaxed-fit chartreuse tailored suit. Opting to go shirtless underneath, the Shabba Madda Pot singer simply donned a few gold chains around his neck and completed his look with white-framed Prada sunglasses and white sneakers.

Cutty Ranks

Reggae/Dancehall music veteran Cutty Ranks looked sharp as ever in his vibrant semi-formal attire. The Limb by Limb singer wore a red blazer and black chiffon undershirt with matching plaid pants, adding a red bucket hat and black dress shoes to finish.

Mad Lion

Dancehall artist/rapper Mad Lion showed up rocking his unmistakable Jamaican-Rastafarian gear. From his spiky dreadlocks, and the red, yellow, green, and black patch-style shirt and joggers set, to his oversize chains with Salassie pendant, the Take It Easy deejay looked quite festive.

Busta Rhymes

The BET Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Busta Rhymes looked dapper in his floral shawl lapel tuxedo jacket, over an all-black set. Ofcourse the rapper’s look couldn’t have been completed without his signature monster-size bling; this time he wore a diamond-flooded chaperrita-style chain and matching chunky rings.

Skillibeng

Skillibeng

Skillibeng skidded past the pink carpet’s radar but we caught up with him on stage during his tribute to Dancehall with Busta Rhymes. The Crocodile Teeth artist kept it chic, donning a white Prada Logo-Stripe Technical Hooded Jacket with a silver shimmer pants, and Salvatore Ferragamo shades.