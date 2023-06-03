Spice, Popcaan Show Support For Vybz Kartel Amid “Life-Threatening” Illness In Prison

As Dancehall fans continue to grapple with the news of Vybz Kartel’s alleged deteriorating health, the incarcerated deejay’s two closest colleagues Spice and Popcaan have thrown their support behind him, renewing their calls for his release and lamenting his alleged mistreatment.

Following the reports a few days ago that Kartel was suffering from Graves’ Disease and multiple heart conditions, Popcaan took to Twitter on behalf of his former mentor.

“Free up Adidja Palmer!! Give that man another chance at life. Jah Jah know!” tweeted the Unruly Boss, who has collaborated with Kartel on songs such as Clarks with Gaza Slim, We Never Fear Dem, Hot Grabba, and Mind Dutty with Gaza Slim.

Free up Adidja Palmer!!! Give that man another chance at life. Jah jah know! — Popcaan (@PopcaanMusic) June 1, 2023

Eliciting similar sentiments from his followers, Popcaan’s comments section saw droves of fans offering up some variation of the ‘Free World Boss’ chant.

“It’s about time. Free World Boss”, one user wrote, while another, expressing solidarity with the Unruly Boss, affirmed: “Yes Popcaan… Herein we are with you. Free World Boss.”

While the vast majority of Twitter users moved to support the former Portmore Empire star in his plea for Kartel’s release, some fans criticized the Next To You singer for his position.

One observably loaded retort simply read: “Stockholm Syndrome” – which refers to a condition in which people develop positive feelings toward their captors or abusers. Though unclear, the user may have been cheekily alluding to rumors that Popcaan and Vybz Kartel’s relationship had, at some point, soured. Both Popcaan and Kartel have vehemently denied those claims.

One comment, which brought Vybz Kartel’s conviction back into focus, read: “He is a murderer. [He] deserves nothing but a life sentence.”

Another post, taking a direct shot at Popcaan’s original tweet while making reference to Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams – the man in whose murder Vybz Kartel was convicted, read: “Pity Lizard can’t get another chance at life.”

Over on Instagram, it was the Queen of Dancehall Spice, who publicly addressed Vybz Kartel’s condition.

Sharing a news clip of Isat Buchanan’s interview with Lisa Evers of FOX5 New York, in which the lawyer conveyed Vybz Kartel’s life-threatening condition and his need for surgery, Spice shared a sympathetic message of support for her longtime collaborator.

The singer, whose collabs with Kartel include Romping Shop and Conjugal Visit, wrote: “Prayers for @vybzkartel STAY STRONG… I LOVE YOU KING #FreeWorldBoss… How can you lock a man down for 23 hours every day in a poorly ventilated area knowing his health issues, just because you find a cell phone on his block? So wah happen, a him alone have to pay the consequences for the entire block? JAH JAH.”

In a similar fashion, Spice’s support of Vybz Kartel’s condition drew scores of divided comments from fans.

One Instagram user, who sounded the alarm for conspiracy by the state, wrote: “Dem really wan kill Kartel to r#$s. Jamaica justice system a f#@%ry eno.”

Another passionate fan commented, making reference to Jamaica’s current Prime Minister, Andrew Holness: “Andrew!!! We ago bomb down Jamaica fi we don an’ we done bbc talk!!”

One comment, which parted ways from the prevailing sentiments, seemed to suggest something sinister was at play in Kartel’s incarceration and current condition. It read in part: “One thing I know… the individual that Vybz [Kartel] has been accused of murdering, his mother did say Vybz naah live fi see back road, memba good nuh man. Suh da Obeah deh weh dash out pon Vybz well strong… Yuh nuh see all him case come a UK and get tun dung like Dutch pot? Dat simply show say something nuh right…”

Other comments sought to find parity in the situation, with one user explaining: “Honestly I’m not saying ‘Free’, because he was convicted of a crime. I’m not here to debate if he is guilty or not. However, if his condition is as severe as his lawyer says, he should at least be afforded the ability to get treatment.”

One user addressed Spice directly, writing: “Rules are rules. Y’all Jamaicans need to stop acting y’all above the law. It’s no such thing as mercy in jail. Stop it Spice.”

In the meantime, other artists continue to find creative ways to support the World Boss, with Rvssian recently debuting ‘Sixteen’ – a song featuring an AI-generated portrayal of Vybz Kartel, American rapper Trippie Redd and Rvssian himself.