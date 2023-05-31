Vybz Kartel Has Life-Threatening Graves’ Disease And Two Heart Conditions, Lawyer Says

Isat Buchanan, the lawyer representing Vybz Kartel, says the incarcerated Dancehall star is suffering from an autoimmune disorder known as Graves’ disease which, coupled with two heart conditions, makes his present situation “life-threatening.”

In an interview with Lisa Evers of FOX5 New York, Buchanan said he had visited the reputed King of Dancehall on Monday (May 29) and reported that he was not in great shape after being locked down for 23 hours a day over an alleged cellphone infraction.

“Mr. Palmer’s condition is life-threatening,” Buchanan said gravely.

“His face is actually swole (swollen) and as I said, one a di things is, he always wears glasses because the condition that he has causes his eyes to protrude.”

Isat Buchanan

Evers said FOX5NY obtained a sworn medical affidavit from Vybz Kartel’s private doctor, endocrinologist Karen Phillips, which outlined that the Dancehall star has been battling Graves’ disease for seven years and that despite being treated, it has not gone into remission.

Evers also revealed that the 47-year-old deejay has two heart conditions that are getting worse, and that, without surgery, “he could die.”

“Fighting for his life? Yes. It can be dangerous..we do not want to get a phone call to say because he was under this 24 this 23-hour lockdown and unable to breathe, that he succumbed to his illness,” Buchanan warned.

Kartel’s condition is allegedly exacerbated by a 23-hour prison lockdown placed on the deejay following the recent discovery of cellphones within his cell. Buchanan painted a grim portrait of the conditions under which the deejay is being housed: a bucket for excretory purposes, poor circulation in a hot cell, and no access to water.

“He is in a cell, and if you can picture a brick oven because that’s how those cells are built, the ventilation is next to none,” Isat Buchanan argued.

Graves’ disease can become fatal when it is left untreated. That’s because, with the disease, your immune system attacks your thyroid — a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck.

According to medical resources, getting treatment and making the appropriate lifestyle changes will significantly improve your outcome and quality of life. Eating foods that have large amounts of iodine—such as kelp, dulse, or other kinds of seaweed—may cause or worsen hyperthyroidism.

A warder in the Department of Correctional Services said, “23 hour lockdowns are normal at these prisons…this is nothing that is abnormal”.

Likkle Vybz

But that knowledge is cold comfort for Likkle Vybz, also known as Adidja Jaheim Palmer, who spoke to Fox5 New York about his father’s situation.

“It weighs on my heart very heavy, and I think about it a lot but, honestly, we just have to stay strong and just know that he is doing the best he can as he has a strong mindset,” Likkle Vybz said.

The ‘Dancehall Hero’ has had a couple of health scares over the years.

In 2013, he complained of a severe chest pain. He was handcuffed and accompanied by heavily armed police officers, was treated at the Kingston Public Hospital and then taken back into custody at the Horizon Remand Center.

In July 2015, he was taken to doctors at the University Hospital of the West Indies due to severe skin inflammation. His visit created quite a security concern as scores of fans converged on the hospital to get a glimpse of him.

And a similar situation occurred two years later at the same facility when he was being treated for a kidney-related issue.

And then in March 2019, he was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies for thyroid-related problems.

Kartel and co-accused fellow artist Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, and cronies Kahira Jones, and Andre “Mad Suss” St John were all given mandatory life sentences in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, which prosecutors say, took place at the Worl’ Boss’ house in Havendale, St Andrew.

Lizard’s body was never found, but prosecutors presented evidence of text messages found on Kartel’s phone, which suggested that the body was chopped up “fine fine” and disposed of.

In addition to cellphone evidence, prosecutors also relied on the sole eyewitness, Lamar “Wee” Chow, who testified that he and Lizard were summoned to the house over missing guns.

According to Wee, while Kartel was questioning them about the guns, Jones held Lizard from behind, while he (Wee) immediately ran into another room. Wee explained that Kartel and Campbell forcibly brought him back to the room, where he saw Lizard lying motionless on his back, with Jones bending over him and St. John holding a concrete block in his hands.

Wee claimed that he feared for his own safety, so he fled again, this time running from the house by climbing over a gate.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was initially given 35 years before being eligible for parole. In 2014, the Jamaica Court Of Appeal largely upheld the conviction, but reduced his parole serving time to 32 years and six months.

St John, who had to serve 30 years before being eligible for parole, had his time shaved down to 27 years and six months. Shawn Storm and Jones, who had to serve 25 years before being eligible, had theirs reduced to 22 years and six months.

Earlier this year, the UK Privy Council, Jamaica’s final court of appeal, rejected Vybz Kartel’s efforts to introduce fresh evidence and additional grounds for appeal in the matter. However, the main arguments in the appeal are still to be heard.