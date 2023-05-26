Vybz Kartel Allegedly Being Mistreated After Found With Two Cell Phones In Prison

Vybz Kartel’s lawyer Isat Buchanan is looking into allegations that the incarcerated Dancehall artist is experiencing inhumane treatment at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston, this after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) launched an investigation following the seizure of two cell phones from Kartel.

Buchanan told The Weekend Star that he was made cognizant of a lengthy Instagram post on the @vybzkartelmuzik_ page, which lashed out at “unjust treatment,” after he was allegedly found with two cell phones during searches last Friday and Sunday.

“It [the post] has been brought to my attention. I can only address the issue of the 23-hour lockdown in contrast to his medical condition, and those concerns,” Buchanan told The Weekend Star. “I can confirm that a claim is coming. It’s not filed yet. In terms of a claim, one has to get some clarity from the court as to what is happening.”

The DCS confirmed that Kartel was among three inmates who were found in possession of the prohibited items on the block where he is being housed.

In the Instagram post made on Thursday (May 25), claims were made about the Fever deejay being specially targeted by a “Superintendent Campbell.”

“…Reports are that a cellphone was found on the block in the facility which houses over 1,700 inmates. Kartel put on 23 hours locked down because the instrument was allegedly found on the block. But strangely enough, in addition to the 100s of cell phones found daily at the institution and thousands at lock ups across the island, based on sources in the prison, the supt seems to have ill will against kartel,” the post read in part.

In another section of the post, it was further said that the prolonged confinement to his sell has caused Kartel’s health to deteriorate.

“…The dj have thyroid since the lock down he hasn’t been breathing properly because he is forced to be locked in a cell with out proper ventilation all day in the summer heat with the dust and salt breeze from the nearby sea.”

Contrary to allegations from Kartel’s camp, representatives at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) told the Gleaner that the phones were taken from the entertainer but that he was not placed on lockdown, as he is being kept in his regular cell.

DCS, however, confirmed that the deejay’s movements were limited pending the outcome of the investigation.

Buchanan told The Star that in the event that the correctional officers neglect the health and well-being of the Any Weather deejay, that is an infringement on his rights and other privileges afforded to him as an appellant.

“It is public knowledge that Mr Palmer’s health is not in the best condition. It is always a concern given the fact that he is getting private medical treatment that the State isn’t able to pay for. I will respectfully say, and I’m trying to choose my words because I’m not being antagonistic now, but more so concerned. We do know that they’re simply no facilities within the prison to care for ailing inmates,” Buchanan said.

Vybz Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, alongside Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell are serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

The other co-accused are Andre St. John and Kahiro Jones.