Summer Walker Thanks Shenseea For London On Da Track Being A Better Co-Parent

Summer Walker, American singer-songwriter and baby mother of London On Da Track, is tipping her hat to Shenseea for the producer being “much better” as a co-parent.

Walker was speaking on the latest episode of Revolt’s Caresha Please with host Yung Miami, when she shouted out the Blessed singer.

“Honestly, now that I can look at it, he is so much better now. He’s great now. I think honestly what it was is he was just hurt. In the beginning, he was taking me through the f—king wringer,” Walker said.

“Honestly, Shenseea—shoutout to you b–ch ‘cause after she got in the picture, he started acting right. I was like, ‘thank God! N–ga done moved on.’ It was wild in the beginning.”

Summer and London had previously spent months publicly feuding on social media, while attempting to co-parent their young daughter.

Meanwhile, Shenseea and London On Da Track have never confirmed that they are in a relationship, although there’s strong speculation that suggests otherwise.

The Rebel singer even declared that she wasn’t with him during an interview on the Breakfast Club last year.

“London is a cool dude to me. We have been working together making music,” she said of London, who co-produced the song Can’t Anymore on her debut album, ALPHA, and her latest song, Curious.

“Nobody, and when I say nobody, I mean nobody knows who I’m dating. I don’t care who y’all be seeing online, you don’t know who I’m dating, that’s a fact!” she added at the time.

Seeing that at least one of London’s baby mothers is cool with the Run Run singer is refreshing. One of his other exes, Eboni Ivori, who has gone on several social media rants about Shen, was subsequently served a Cease and Desist letter by the Dancehall entertainer.

Walker also spoke of trying to reach out to Eboni during the sitdown with Yung Miami.

“As for her, she’s just nuts. She’s really nuts,” Summer said.

She added: “I guess she still wants to be with that man cause I tried so hard with her, I tried so hard with all his baby mommas to be like big happy family/ kumbaya, I’m not weird like that… I’ll be like hey y’all should come over…do the kids want to link up? Let’s do Christmas together.”

Shenseea has been added to the Day 2 lineup for Afronation Miami, which takes place today at Loandepot Park.