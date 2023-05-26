Popcaan’s ‘2 Cups’ Collab With Fredo, Tory Lanez Certified Silver In The UK

Jamaican artist Popcaan has earned his seventh Silver certification in the UK with 2 Cups, an inter-continental collaboration with British rapper Fredo and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez released in 2019.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the song was issued a BRIT Certified Silver award on Friday (May 26), after it sold over 200,000 units in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.

Released by the Stay Flee Get Lizzy brand, the song was produced by Dukus and Sincere.

It sampled Steven ‘Lenky’ Marsden’s Diwali riddim in the intro, while Popcaan and Fredo’s verses were complemented by Tory Lanez on the catchy chorus.

2 Cups spent six weeks on the UK Singles chart, where it peaked at No. 55.

The fun-filled official music video, which was shot partly in Jamaica, has almost 10 million views on YouTube, while the audio has racked up over 25 million plays on Spotify.

This is the seventh Silver certification for Popcaan in the United Kingdom.

He currently has Silver UK certifications for his song TWIST & TURN with Drake and PartyNextDoor, and for his featured appearances on Kisses for Breakfast with Melissa Steel, Come Over with Jorja Smith, Should’ve Been Me with Naughty Boy and Kayla, and I’m In Control with Alunageorge, all of which have sold over 200,000 units in the country.

Popcaan was also featured on Jamie xx’s I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times) with rapper Young Thug. That song was certified Silver in April 2017, and then Gold in December 2022.

Popcaan, who signed to OVO Sound in 2018, recently released his fifth studio album Great Is He.