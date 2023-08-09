Popcaan Supports Tory Lanez Following 10-Year Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Dancehall artist Popcaan has come out in support of convicted Canadian rapper Tory Lanez who was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

The Unruly Boss—who has collaborated with both Tory and Megan—took to Instagram earlier today with words of support for Lanez as he begins his prison sentence.

“@torylanez stay up my ni–a!!” Popcaan wrote atop a photo of the embattled rapper.

Lanez, 31, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of assault with a semi-automatic handgun; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

NBC reported that Lanez took full responsibility for the 2020 shooting and expressed remorse before sentencing. “If I could change it, I would, but I can’t,” he said.

“Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility,” he added. “I truly am just trying to be a better person.”

Matthew Barhoma, a member of Lanez’s legal team, has said that appeals for both the sentence and the conviction are planned.

Drake, Popcaan and Tory Lanez pose for photos in 2018.

Popcaan first collaborated with Tory on Willie X.O’s 2018 track Comfort You.

Their most successful project followed in 2019, a track titled 2 Cups, which also featured Fredo. The song, which earned a Silver certification in the UK in May, had spent six weeks on the UK Singles chart, where it peaked at No. 55. Produced by Dukus and Sincere, it sampled Steven ‘Lenky’ Marsden’s Diwali riddim in the intro, while Tory Lanez handled the catchy chorus between Popcaan and Fredo’s verses.

The duo collaborated again in 2021 on the Weekend (Remix) alongside PREME.

Meanwhile, the official audio for Megan’s Intercourse, which featured Popcaan, has garnered over 1.6 million views on YouTube since its November 2020 release.

Megan Thee Stallion

Popcaan’s post caught the attention of some Twitter users, who expressed shock that he declared his support for Lanez, considering the facts of the case.

“megan will never play intercourse again,” said one user.

megan will never play intercourse again https://t.co/b2qLZSSIr1 — WYNTER 🇯🇲 (@wynterklipz) August 9, 2023

“i thought he was supposed to be her friend loool,” another Twitter user commented.

i thought he was supposed to be her friend loool https://t.co/GcV2sqki49 — almeda 🤎 (@phhrro) August 9, 2023

“We should assume everyman in and out of the industry will support him,” added one more onlooker.

We should assume everyman in and out of the industry will support him. https://t.co/HG5bo8E2mL — Telfar Bag Hater (@sugarb3lla) August 9, 2023

Another Twitter user added that Popcaan should have remained neutral.

“Not surprised but also given that he has worked with both of them why wouldn’t you just stay silent man… He could have just not said a damn thing. No opinion nutn. Kmt”