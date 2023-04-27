Spice To Be Honored In South Florida

Queen of Dancehall Spice will be honored for her work in music with “The Key To The Region” of Florida in a ceremony to be held at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott North on May 5.

The honor is being bestowed on the 40-year-old by several delegates and leaders from the Florida region, including major sponsor Vice Mayor Hon. Marlon Bolton— who became the youngest and first-ever black vice mayor of Tamarac City.

The So Mi Like It singer expressed her gratitude in a release: “I am honored to receive the Key to the Region of Florida from Vice Mayor Bolton. Throughout my career, it has always been important to me to spread our beautiful Jamaican culture around the world. I have visited Florida many times over the years, and it has become another home for me. I am so happy to see our culture represented and appreciated. Thank you.”

Spice, whose real name Latoya Hamilton, also shared the news with her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday (April 26), noting that the public was welcomed to join.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $500 per person, and $3,500 for a VIP group of 8, and proceeds will be donated to the Broward Vision PAC.

“Grab you nice clean Formal code behavior and get a ticket and come meet me at this Ball, Visit Www.BrowardVision.org/Ball to secure your spot…………….come prepared to be on camera 🎥 Letssss gooooo @CommissionerMarlonBolton Thank you do much 🙏🏾 🌎🌎🌎,” Spice wrote.

Performers at the ball will include Julie Mango, Vladi Lukan, Steven Avi and DJ Fergie.

The Dancehall artist was officially crowned Queen of the genre during 2022’s staging of Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, St. James.

In 2021, Spice received a Grammy nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for her debut album 10; and released her sophomore project, Emancipated, in August 2022.

Many of the singer’s fans have joined in celebrating their queen on her latest achievement.

“When the haters attacked you. THE MOST HIGH . Uplifted you more. Blessings 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💙💙💙💙💙” @addure_bawselady commented.

“Congrats Queen Grace. Well, a nuff a dem a wish fi see yuh get di KEYS to di city, state, REGION & Country 👏👏👏👏💙💙💙💙💙💙” @kimwaterhousemkne chimed in.

@smoothgirlsee also shared in the proud moment: “There’s no limit to this lady. Love u spice. My name sake.”

During her recent show at New York’s Amazura night club, the God A Bless Me singer also announced that she was honored with an ‘Impact Artist of the Year award’ from Yvette D. Clarke, the US House representative for New York’s 9th congressional district.

These accomplishments are certainly a breath of fresh air for the entertainer who, only a few weeks ago, opened up about her near death experience recently. She is now back in her groove; performing on a series of shows, and even spent some downtime in Jamaica recently.