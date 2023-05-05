Spice Invites Artists To Be Part Of Her Second All-Female Riddim

Queen of Dancehall Spice is inviting her interested female artists to be part of a forthcoming riddim that she’s producing.

The Go Down Deh singer extended the open invitation via social media on Wednesday.

“I’m producing a all female 🎶 Any Female Artist who wants to be apart of this can email Spiceofficialqueenofdancehall@gmail.com …………….. Tag who you want to be apart of this to make sure they see it let’s gooooooooo.”

This is Spice’s second go at an all-female riddim. Approximately a decade ago, she debuted the Gal Click Riddim, featuring herself, Macka Diamond, Tiana, Stylish, Katrina, Face, Pamputtae, and Stacious.

Dancehall singer Tanya Stephens was among the lot in the comments section. She declared her eagerness to be part of the project.

“So wait… @spiceofficial weh u nuh send it to mi whatsapp? Do it widdout me n me a war yuh!😂😂😂” she said, to which Spice replied, “Wouldn’t make sense it release 😂😂😂😂”

Other fans followed suit and recommended artists who they believe would be fit to be a part of the unnamed riddim.

“@Pamputtae She’s serious about the does. @realvanessabling is humble &quiet but she’s consistent. @badgyalcecile always loved her music but she needs a good comeback to get back to the top,” @prince_naj_mommy said.

“Mi nah listen if @jadakingdom nuh deh pon it enuh cause Jesus man a long time wi waiting @spiceofficial mi love yuh bad but mi aguh bawl if jada nuh on it 😢😢😢😢😢” @shaq_the_bestie added.

Some other suggestions were Shaneil Muir, Moyann, Marcy Chin, Sasique, Stacious, and Stefflon Don.

The concept of an all-female juggling riddim isn’t new, but it surely isn’t something that happens every day. Some of the most notable all-female productions in Dancehall include Shab Don Records‘ Sexperience riddim, which hosted 13 female artists. Similar productions include Rude Gyal Music’s Love Wine riddim (2017) and the Shanti riddim (2016).

In 2020, former RDX member Delomar dedicated a riddim titled Pink to a roster of female artists which comprised of D’Angel, Macka Diamond, Pamputtae, Lisa Hyper, Yanique ‘Curvy’ Diva, Goody Plum, Tall Up, Raine Seville, Sasique, Pretty Devil, and Kim Weirdo. This was his debut project on the Rekit Ralf Music label.

Today, Spice will be honored in South Florida with “The Key To The Region” of Florida in a ceremony to be held at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott North.

She posted snippets of herself getting all dolled up for the ceremony to her Instagram story. In true Spice fashion, she will be donning a blue wig and freshly painted blue nails.

Last month, the So Mi Like It singer was honored with an ‘Impact Artist of the Year award’ from Yvette D. Clarke, the US House representative for New York’s 9th congressional district.