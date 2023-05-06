Spice Receives ‘The Key To The Region’ In Florida

Dancehall artist Spice was officially bestowed with “The Key To The Region” of Florida during a grand ceremony at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott North on Friday.

The 40-year-old was decked out in her signature blue, a blue wig styled in a high bun, a royal blue princess dress, and matching gloves.

“Besties we did it again 🌎 drop some keys 🔑🔑🔑🔑 below and Let it be known that on the 5th of May 2023 , a little poor girl from Old Braeton Portmore Jamaica 🇯🇲 created history by getting honored with the keys 🔑 to the region sighed off by 16 different Commissioners, Mayors and Vice Mayor,” the God A Bless Me singer wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram.

“Now start over and read that again slowly ………………………………….God I see what you’ve done 🙏🏾………………………. PRESENTED TO GRACE “SPICE” HAMILTON WITNESSETH, IN THEIR PERSONAL CAPACITIES, by Vice Mayor Hon. Marion D. Bolton with the support of The Consul General of Jamaica Hon. Oliver Mair, Hon. Tamara James Hon. John Taylor Hon. Ashira Mohammed Hon. Sarai Ray Martin Hon. Denise Grant Hon. Regina Martin Hon. Luke Lewis Hon. Alexandra Davis, Hon. Maxwell Chambers, Hon. Katrina Touchstone, Hon. Yvette Colbourne Hon. Joy Smith Hon. Morey Wright Hon. Kicia Daniel Hon. Mark Douglas……………….. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH 💙 🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎”

The entertainer had gone live during the momentous occasion and reiterated that she did not prepare an acceptance speech. She, however, did her best to express her gratitude upon receiving the key from Vice Mayor of Tamarac, Marlon Bolton.

“First, I wanna greet the spirit of God which is always the head of my life. Then, I wanna say a special thank you to my mother, Angella Hamilton, who raise me so that I could know how to work miracles. I watched her turn a pound of rice into five pounds to feed so many kids. My father who is the reason why I’m in music…may his soul rest in peace—Anthony Hamilton, I love you so much. My family members who are here with me…Venise is not here, Fenise is not here, Donovan is not here, but I love my family so much. To my beautiful children Nicholas and Nicholatoy, mommy has a place in her heart that is just unexplainable the love for you guys,” she began her minutes long speech.

The Go Down Deh singer also used the opportunity to pat herself on the shoulder for her resilience despite the challenges she has endured.

“I personally wanna thank myself for standing here tonight because it was because I never gave up why I’m here. It was through prayer, hard work and consistency why I’m standing here surrounded by people who I never dreamt that I’d be standing amongst because they told me that as a black woman this wasn’t possible. And so, I wanna thank myself for never giving up and for believing in myself. I am extremely grateful, and gleeful; I am humbled…it gives me great pleasure. This is a historical moment. I am not taking it for granted. I do not take it lightly. I’m extremely, extremely so happy that I was chosen for this historical moment. Coming out of Jamaica as a black woman, they have to make it seem like yuh haffi bleach fi reach. So, standing here tonight, it gives me great pleasure just to know that I’m able to accomplish something that I don’t have to fight for,” Spice added.

“I just wanna thank you guys for just opening the doors so that I was just able to walk through so easily…this is not a small thing so I doe waan talk too low when mi a talk ‘bout it. Dis is a very big ting! Mi a talk real loud an’ proper suh unuh can understand,” she continued before individually reciting the names of all the dignitaries who gave her the honour.

She also hailed Bounty Killer, Cham, Ninjaman, Vybz Kartel, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Flo Rida, as well as her Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast mates—including her ex-boyfriend Justin Budd.

Spice also performed tracks like Spice Marley, God A Bless Me, a censored version of So Mi Like It, and Cool It.