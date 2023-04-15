Bounty Killer Hails Sizzla, DJ Khaled: “Brotherhood And Friendship, They Don’t Make Like That Anymore”

Dancehall artist Bounty Killer recently took a moment to salute his two friends, Sizzla Kalonji and Palestinian-American producer DJ Khaled.

“Met Miguel 95 and met Khaled 97 nearly 30 yrs of brotherhood and friendship they don’t make like that anymore give thanks for true friends I can tell y’all a thing or few about true friends bcuz who looks out friends more than me around here cherish and celebrate the real ones!!

They Ain’t Gonna See Us Fail 💯💫🥳💪🏿🙏🏽,” he wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of the three on the These Streets Know My Name video shoot last year.

The Benz and Bimma deejay continued lauding his friends in the comments section by responding to a fan who said,”🙌 Friendship is a blessing 😍”

“I truly believe that ur true friends is chosen by the almighty not the ones that u thought think or believe is trust me my best friends aren’t literally the ones who I grew with but the ones who had grew to become apart of me,” he said.

Many might remember Sizzla’s fit of rage in December 2022 when he burnt two plaques that were sent to him by Khaled to commemorate the Platinum certification of his Grateful (2017) and Father of Asad(2019) albums.

For those who are curious about whether Sizzla and Khaled have mended things—there’s still no definite answer. A curious fan, who made an inquiry about the situation, was met with a mere heart emoji response from Bounty.

Another commenter was also warned off when he brought up last year’s incident.

“Wouldn’t consider sizzla my real friend considering I see Khalid always forward and check fi the I and how he behave cause him name small on the plaque or cause him pic never on it…unforgivable,” the commenter said.

The Living Dangerously artist clapped back with, “Leave ppl business alone and mine ur own 🤔.”

Other fans seemed also to be hanging on to what happened four months ago, and refused to believe that things were alright between the two men. One user pointed that the photo was old, but Bounty had time on his hands to respond.

“A picture speaks a thousand word no explanation needed what the picture says Unity what more depletion did u need keep a positive mind mon 🤐,” Bounty said.

In January, Sizzla briefly addressed the burning of the plaques, seemingly extending the olive branch to Khaled.

“Big up yuhself DJ Khaled. Big up everyone ah mi platinum..ah suh it guh. Sizzla love bun fire. Vanity—vexation of di soul. Jus’ live in love. Praise di most high,” Sizzla said during a live video.

Unlike Kalonji, Bounty Killer, Capleton and Buju Banton had made posts expressing their gratitude for their plaques.