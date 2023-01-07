Buju Banton Graciously Accepts His Platinum Plaques From DJ Khaled

The Gargamel Buju Banton has joined fellow compatriots Bounty Killer and Capleton on the gratitude train for plaques sent to them by Palestinian-American producer DJ Khaled, after Sizzla burnt his last month.

Banton took to Instagram to show off two plaques for his contribution to the albums Khaled Khaled (2021) and Father of Asahd (2019). Both were certified platinum.

“We strive we labour we endure we persevere @djkhaled thanks to you and the team for recognizing our contribution to this great body of work .more progress,” he captioned the post.

In response, Khaled wrote, “Love brother thank you for blessing us . Love forever ! BLESS 🆙”

Capleton, in a post and delete in mid-December, had also shared a photo of himself with a plaque for his contribution to the Khaled Khaled album.

On Christmas Day, Bounty Killer proudly posed with his plaque, also for his efforts on Khaled Khaled.

He, too, received a favorable response from the We The Best producer who said, “Love brother thank you for your friendship happy holidays to you and your family ! Day 1 fam, GOD DID ! Love forever,” to which Bounty replied: “DJ Khaled, love and love alone bro we did all we said we was gonna do dawg just keep on winning another one🥇”.

However, Khaled has remained silent on the matter of Sizzla Kalonji burning the two plaques he had sent him, commemorating the Platinum certifications of the producer’s Grateful (2017) album and Father of Asad (2019), for what the singer described as “disrespect.”

On December 8, Sizzla, during a fiery ritual at his Judgment Yard base in August Town, had raised hell, as, according to him, he had taken umbrage to the fact that, after all his contributions to Khaled’s big break in the music industry, the producer had dared to insult, not only himself, but Jamaica.

While he did not elaborate on why Khaled had “insulted Jamaica,” Sizzla had said Khaled had disrespected him by putting his name in micro-lettering, which he could barely see on the plaque. He had also decried the fact that Khaled had sent him the plaque, five and two years after their platinum certifications.

“Weh yuh feel like? Wrong plaque yuh sen. Mi can’t even si mi name. An a now yuh a sen plaque come gi mi? Look how hard wi work. Joke yu a teck dis ting fah. Bun dat! Bun plaque. Serious yuh hear!” Sizzla had said during the bonfire.

Grateful was certified on August 23, 2017, while Father of Ashad was certified platinum on May 17, 2020.

Grateful, Khaled’s 10th album, had featured Sizzla on the opening track I’m So Grateful, and Mavado on the track Unchanging Love.

On his 11th album, Father Of Asahd, Khaled collaborated with Buju Banton, Sizzla, Mavado and 070 Shake on Holy Mountain, and with Buju on the final track, Holy Ground.

Khaled Khaled, his 12th studio album, included the track Where You Come From, which featured Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, Capleton, and Barrington Levy.

Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla were featured on These Streets Know My Name, track No. 14 on Khaled’s 13th studio album, God Did.

Today, many have chosen to ignore the noise and are celebrating with the Destiny singer, including Bounty Killer. “Congratulations bro These Streets Know Your Name 🥂💫💯🇯🇲 🎈” Killer wrote.

Fans have also applauded the entertainer for accepting the plaques graciously.

“Buju is a class act and understands the business. Blessings king,” @bamerican said.

“A good man appreciates the little things, big up real champion.”

“You are not like these other bad minds we know,” @justshootitnana said.

“This giving me bob Marley vibes!! Real Rasta positivity,” @jaytothejoe added.

@reulelijah also said, “And THATS how you receive a gift …if you know you know . Recognition, that’s it.”