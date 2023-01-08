Aidonia, Kimberly Megan’s Friends, Family Gather For Son Khalif’s Funeral Service

King Khalif Lawrence, the son of Aidonia and wife Kimberly Megan, was laid to rest after a funeral service yesterday (January 7) at the Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston, St. Andrew.

Family and friends of the Dancehall entertainer and his wife turned up at the ceremony wearing Khalif’s favorite color (red) for his final send-off.

Several figures from the music fraternity were also in attendance, including Bounty Killer, Govana, along with Wayne Marshall and Jah Vinci, who both paid their respects with touching performances.

Bounty shared several moments of the memorial on his Instagram page, capturing footage of the service, the dove release, and Khalif’s pictures in the funeral program, and other memorabilia.

In the caption of his posts, the music veteran urged his IG followers to pray for the families of Aidonia and Kimberly and in the other, tagged the two to say, “You both are in our daily prayers amen.”

Bounty’s IG posts received an outpouring of condolences from the music fraternity, including Busta Rhymes, Popcaan, Bobby Konders, and Pamputtae, who commented, “SIP baby boy❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏”.

Bounty and Govana were also among the few who attended a lantern release ceremony in memory of young Khalif last night.

On New Year’s Day, Aidonia turned out for his first performance since the passing of his son Khalif, at the Sandz Caribbean Music Festival.

A press release on behalf of the Lawrence family that was issued last month described Khalif, who had been diagnosed with cancer in August of 2019, as “brave”.

“The brave nine-year-old took his final breath in his parents’ arms,” the release said.

It continued, “One of the most tragic events is the loss of a child and both Sheldon (Aidonia) and his wife Kimberly Lawrence are grief-stricken at the loss of their only child.”

Khalif, age 9, was the only child of Aidonia and his wife. The two tied the knot in September 2016, after a four-year engagement. Khalif was three years old at the time.