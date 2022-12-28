Bounty Killer Mourns Death Of DJ Raevas Who Was Found Unresponsive On Boxing Day

Well-known selector DJ Raevas Findley died suddenly on Boxing Day. He was found unresponsive in his bed by relatives.

Top flight deejay Bounty Killer reacted in shock upon hearing the news, posted a screenshot of the popular selector to his Instagram page, captioning the pic:

“Kmt Jah know star no mon dis cyaah be real”.

Bounty Killer and Raevas worked together on his popular Sunday party series ‘Bounty Sunday Shift’ held at Oneil’s Place.

Long-time friend and selecting partner DJ Tom of the duo Tom and Raevas was grief-stricken.

“Mi ah wait pon the autopsy because we find him inna him bed, is like him just sleep weh, and dead inna him sleep,” DJ Tom told DancehallMag.

“Ah the best person in the world, dem man de no talk, him ah one of the realest persons in the world, the man just easy. Him just do him work and come back in , a nice human being, ah one of the greatest human beings you will ever meet, him just always do the right thing,” DJ Tom said.

DJ Tom and Raevas are the organisers of the popular Leggo Di Streets Wednesdays, a weekly party that is held at 27 1/4 Central Road in Kencot, St Andrew.