Skillibeng Takes Girlfriend Taveionn On PDA-Filled Birthday Night Out

Skillibeng made it a special birthday this year for his girlfriend Taveionn Telfer as seen in photos shared by the YouTube personality on social media this week.

Telfer updated her very sparse Instagram page yesterday (Thursday, December 8) to share what looked like a romantic night spent with the Dancehall star.

In a two-photo slide, Skillibeng and Taveionn were captured holding hands while walking along a lonely sidewalk, and in the other, sharing a pretty engrossed kiss.

“Dejavu” the YouTuber captioned the photos, to which Skillibeng responded, “Happy birthday Sally!”

Of course the East syde artist’s PDA with the mother of his child sent tongues wagging. “Aye the artist dem a find love now bbc 😂😍,” said one person on Tav’s page.

Others joined in, “As A Romantic Gunman🔥😍” … “Brrrrppp🔥🔥🔥❤️this noice bad” and another joked, “Wa ? She love bad man 🤓.”

One person said she’ll be waiting for more details of their date night on the YouTuber’s next video upload: “I’m waiting on that vlog mam🔥🔥.”

Taveionn later followed up with a series of glam photos, seemingly from their date night.

Skillibeng and Taveionn welcomed a baby boy Emhal Warmington last year in September 2021.

The two were rumored to have been dating for several years, even before Skilli became a superstar but kept their relationship private. Since starting her channel in 2020, Telfer would occasionally share snippets of their personal life and baby Emhal.

Fans sent their good wishes upon seeing that the two were still going strong in the new photos.

“It’s giving Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 😍😍😍” noted one fan.

Another added, “This niceeeeee like wah! It’s GIVINGG😍🔥.”

The Crocodile Teeth deejay, who recently declared himself as the greatest Dancehall artist of his era, recently picked up the 2022 MOBO Award for Best Caribbean Music act.

This week, it was announced that Skilli would be joining Chris Brown on his upcoming Under The Influence Tour in Europe come this February.