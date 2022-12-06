Skillibeng To Join Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’ Tour In Europe

Dancehall artist Skillibeng is set to join Grammy-winning phenomenon Chris Brown on his European ‘Under The Influence’ tour for 2023.

Breezy broke the news via Instagram today (December 6, 2022) with a poster showing all the dates and locations for the tour. “Tickets on sale Friday. I’m bringing my brother @skillibeng on tour…. starting the year off wit a bang! See you there,” the US superstar wrote.

The 13-date stretch, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Sunday, 12 February at Dublin’s 3Arena, before snaking through France, Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium. The tour will climax in the Netherlands at Ziggo Dome on Monday, 6 March.

Chris Brown, who has been a mainstay in the R&B and pop music scene for over a decade, is known for his captivating live performances, smooth vocals, and impressive dance moves. The singer has racked up 50 top 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including the track Under The Influence, which peaked at No. 14.

Brown recently won the award for Favourite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 AMAs, and Best R&B/Soul Male artist at the Soul Train Awards 2022, and his 10th album Breezy is nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

He is undoubtedly a fan of Skilli, and if there were any doubts in anyone’s mind, a recent video of the Back To Sleep singer vibing to Skilli’s hit Whap Whap would’ve definitely confirmed it.

Brown is signed to RCA Records, the label to which Skilli is also signed, in partnership with Eastsyde Records.

Brown has not yet collaborated with Skillibeng in the studio, but he’s appeared on tracks with Jamaican stars Shenseea and Popcaan.

The announcement caps a breakout year for Skillibeng, who won his first major award on November 30 when he copped the Best Caribbean Music Act 2022 award at the 25th annual MOBO Awards in the UK.

He was also the only Jamaican nominated for ‘Best International Act’ among Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamr, Summer Walker, and Tems. Burna Boy emerged as the winner in that category.

The Crocodile Teeth artist has racked up credits with US superstars like DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, and Young M.A, and most recently Busta Rhymes on a track titled Bulletproof Skin.