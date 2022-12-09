Cardi B Gets “Turnt” To A Classic Aidonia Track While Serving Looks On The ‘Gram

American rapper Cardi B was seen yesterday showing love to a classic Aidonia track.

While flaunting her signature swoop and 5-inch nails, Cardi treated her 144 million Instagram followers to a clip of herself singing the lyrics to the 4th Genna’s Give It Up, which was released in 2006 on Mad Indian riddim by producers Fatta & Bulby (Lynford Marshall and Bulby York of Fat Eyes Productions) and Karl Toppin.

In the IG Story’s caption, the Bodak Yellow rapper poked fun at herself for getting “turnt” to the song a ‘likkle’ too early, as she had the CD (most likely a Dancehall mixtape) with a long medley and not the actual song itself.

The Mad Indian riddim had also featured Vybz Kartel’s Duty Wine, Assassin’s (now Agent Sasco) It Hurt Dem, Delly Ranks’ Tek It To Dem, Lady Saw’s Swing Sung, and T.O.K.’s Street Not The Same.

Although known for her Dominican roots and Spanish-laced bars, the Bronx native’s father is from Trinidad & Tobago. Her love for Dancehall has always been well-known, from vibing to Alkaline while on an island vacation with her husband Offset or her lavish dancehall-infused birthday parties with guest lists that include Spice & Shenseea.

The moment comes as a small joy amongst recent tragedies.

Cardi’s husband, Offset, shared on social media that he’s in a “dark place” since the passing of fellow Migos rapper Takeoff, according to People Magazine. The couple has been seen out and about, but Cardi admitted she’s been facing challenges keeping his spirits high after the loss.

Meanwhile, Aidonia and his wife, Kimberley Megan, are also mourning the loss of their 9-year-old son Khalif, who passed away early this December from cancer.

The Breeze deejay has been radio silent as his family heals privately, so he most likely didn’t get to see the love that the mega rap star showed him on the ‘Gram. While she didn’t tag him, the 4th Genna’s voice was recognizable to any Dancehall fan.

Speaking on the Lip Service podcast earlier this year, Cardi admitted that Dancehall was a bit out of her lane when asked whether she would consider making that type of music herself.

“I’m really nervous to do something like that,” Cardi told host Angela Yee. “Because it’s just like…it would be natural, but it’s just like it’s certain things that you just not gonna do because it’s like you not like that great or that at it. Not great at it, but it’s just a little bit out of my lane.”

Cardi B did collaborate with Konshens and Hoodcelebrityy on the 2017 track Back It Up, which appeared on her Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 mixtape.

Later that year, she linked with Hoodcelebrityy again on Island Girls, off the Trap v. Reggae album by DJ Young Chow.

The 30-year-old told Yee that if she does decide to have another go at it, the track would have to be authentic.

“It’s just like, when you are out of your lane, it’s just like ughhh, and I want it to be like real—like raw. I don’t want it to be like a forced or mainstream-ish,” she said.