Toni-Ann Singh Says Working With Popcaan Was A Dream Come True

Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh says her music collaboration with fellow St. Thomas native Popcaan was a dream come true.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 7) to honor the Unruly Boss for being a huge inspiration in her life.

“You know Popcaan? I’m where he’s from,” I’d say proudly for yeeeears because I knew what you were,” Singh began. “An alchemist. A visionary. A Legend. A DIVINE talent, and a PROUD St.Thomas man. You made me feel represented, to the World. I would need that more than I even knew then.”

She also shed some light on what it was like growing up in St. Thomas, and how inspired she was to see how successful Popcaan, 34, had become.

“What you have created out of so little, is unimaginable. I can only imagine it, because only four miles stood between us and I vowed one day I would do it too,” she said. “You have spun gold out of sugar cane, and cut diamonds out of river stones. To say I am inspired by you is an understatement. To work with you is a DREAM,” she continued.

“I honor you. For what you are and for what you’ve yet to become. For the foundation you have laid for so many, myself included. For creating and sharing a moment like this with and for me, and our home. For making time to teach me, even if I don’t like to listen sometimes 🤷🏾‍♀️ For so much love and care, I am eternally grateful, Andrae,” Singh said.

Singh and Popcaan’s single Next To Me premiered a week ago on November 30 with a music video directed by NABIL, and has since garnered over 2.8 million YouTube views.

She thanked the team, who all had a hand in working on the song, and those who have so far supported its release.

“I feel your energy, and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude ❤️,” she said. “If you’ve got something on your heart, get out t(here) and fight for it! People were going to talk anyways 😉 You are already enough! Love ya ✨.”

The two sparked strong dating rumors when the Fall In Love deejay brought Singh along with him to Grenada, where he was headlining a Youth Rally concert, back in June.

This was followed by more sightings of them together on Instagram, and a song titled Toni-Ann Singh by Burna Boy and Popcaan, which appeared on the Afrobeats star’s latest album.

Popcaan is seen planting a kiss on Singh’s lips midway through the new music video, but the beauty queen has neither confirmed nor denied a relationship with the deejay. “All I’ll say is that there is only love between us, and a lot of it,” she told the Gleaner newspaper, earlier this week.

Singh ended her toast on Wednesday, promising that Popcaan’s fifth studio album Great Is He (GIHE) is “coming soon.”

Next To Me is expected to appear in the upcoming project.

In the meantime, Popcaan is celebrating yet another accolade, earning his first Gold certification in the UK for I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times), a song by English music producer Jamie xx that also featured American rapper Young Thug.