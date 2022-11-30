Bounty Killer Upbeat About ‘Finesse’ Remix With Nigerian Afrobeats Singer Pheelz

Bounty Killer has expressed delight about working with Jamaican producer Izy Beats on a brand new remix of Nigerian Afrobeat artist/producer Pheelz’s hit song, Finesse, which was released yesterday.

According to Bounty Killer, Izy had reached out to him to seek his participation, and after getting his agreement, everything musically was done virtually.

“We never made direct contact working on the track. The track was sent to me in Jamaica, and I just did my part and send it back. But it was an international track that was sent to me by Izy, and I was excited to be on the track, and also excited to be working with Izy because we had never done anything before. And you know his track record: Izy is a Grammy producer, and Finesse is an international smash worldwide hit, so it was just all joy and fun to work on the track,” the Its Okay artist told Television Jamaica.

“And in the future me and Izy gonna do other things personal. Because we had a connection and we working on some things. But on this track, we never work together in the studio. So it was just like virtual works. They sent the track and I sent it back. But it was all joy and excitement to be working together on a track,” he added.

The production also had input from Colombian producer Adn Bassto, who took to Instagram to express his own pleasure at working with the Warlord.

“New Remix to “Finesse” out now @phleezmrproducer @grunggaadzilla @unclerawwn we got The WAR LORD ON A TRACK!!!!!!!! S/o @creativetitans @izyareyoukiddingme & I like Magic & Kareem,” he noted.

“Me and the boy Izy, we got a remix out now, right now, Pheelz’ Finesse. Shoutout to the team for making it happen. It’s a big song. And anybody that follows Dancehall, know the vibe the culture, they know how big, how legend Bounty is. So it was dope to have him on the beat,” he added in the video.

On the remix, Bounty Killer’s larger-than-life voice takes command as he elaborates on his version of ‘finesse,’ equating the term to the Jamaican “genna lifestyle” which he points out that he lives, declaring:

“Weh dem know bout genna lifestyle?

Wi have di ting set

Wi a meck moves, excuse dem a meck

A nuh my fault, your girl love di finesse

Jump outta di Benz, jump pan di jet”

Bounty’s fans have been cheering him along following the three promotional posts he made on Instagram, one of himself and Pheelz, chatting and embracing at Reggae Sumfest in July, where the Nigerian had made a cameo appearance alongside Teejay, during the Montegonian’s performance.

“Killa the general of dancehall great man always been and always will be till the end of time #GhettoDictionary🙏🏿,” silkalion said.

“@grunggaadzilla 50 caliba a clap,” another beaming fan wrote.

On another post that Bounty shared, of the cover art for the remix, Izy made the prediction that the song would now dominate Jamaica.

“Bounty Killer + Grammy-winning producer Izybeats + platinum-selling Colombian producer bassto adds dancehall flavor to pheelz worldwide hit “finesse”. Out Now On ALL DSPs Official @creativetitans remix – more to come in 2023,” Bounty had written, to which Izy replied: “Dat is it!! Watch how it run de place now”.

The original Finesse track, which features BNXN, has had accrued more than 230 million global streams, with the accompanying music video accruing more than 57 million views.

The single, also peaked at number one on the official UK Afrobeats Chart where it spent 20 weeks.

It was also included in former President of the United States Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist and features on the brand-new FIFA 23 soundtrack.

Finesse, which was released on March 3, 2022, peaked at number one in ten countries, including Dominica, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Uganda.

It also debuted at number 131 on the Billboard Global 200 and at number 106 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. In Nigeria, Finesse debuted on Nigeria’s Spotify Top 50 chart at number one. It also debuted at number 40 on global Apple Music Top 100.