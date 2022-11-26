Beenie Man ‘Vibes’ With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky After Performing In Barbados Despite Fractured Leg

King of the Dancehall Beenie Man was determined not to disappoint his fans at Imagine Weekend in Barbados on Friday night, despite suffering a fractured leg earlier week.

Pictured using crutches, Beenie expressed his gratitude for the turnout, and also shared his meet with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky backstage.

The Girls Dem Sugar deejay was seen smiling and posing with the two celebs, his girlfriend Camille Lee and DJ Kurt Riley, and mentioned that they were “Great vibes all the time.”

“Big ups to everyone who turned out last night. Show was incredible,” Beenie wrote. “Yuh done know my thing, fractured foot and all mi aguh work fi mi fans dem.”

“Love and light to @badgalriri @asaprocky,” he added.

Riley, who produced Charly Black’s mega-hit Party Animal, thanked RiRi and A$AP Rocky for coming out and “sharing the love” in a post on his IG page.

“Blessed love to Barbados. Ratings to @kingbeenieman who under great physical challenge, gave a superb delivery on the stage,” he wrote.

“Thanks to @asaprocky and @badgalriri for the par and sharing the love as how most artist should live,” the disc jockey added.

On IG, Beenie also showed a video clip of himself and Rihanna sharing a friendly embrace upon meeting up. “RiRi,” he shouted from across the room as she emerged to hug him.

“Long time right … how you been?” Rihanna said to the Jamaican star, adding that he gave an “amazing” performance on stage.

A$AP Rocky, who was standing close by was also seen in the frame and subsequently shook Beenie’s hand and gave him a side embrace.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared more than thrilled to see the Dancehall legend in the Umbrella singer’s home country.

Several fans also came backstage to give the King of Dancehall his flowers; one was heard saying Beenie was her favorite artist.

Beenie Man, 50, appeared in good spirits though sporting an orthopedic cast on his foot.

Earlier this week, he fractured his ankle when a taxi collided with a bike he had been riding. The accident occurred at an undisclosed location in the Corporate Area on Monday.

A source close to Beenie Man said that he was briefly hospitalized.

“Beenie Man stopped to talk to somebody and a taxi man came around the corner and collided with him injuring his ankle. The x-ray showed nothing was broken,” a source revealed to DancehallMag.

Seemingly unfazed by the recovering injury, Beenie jetted to Barbados this weekend for Imagine Weekend to headline the event with fellow Jamaicans Bounty Killer, and Popcaan, along with Machel Montana.

On Friday, (November 25) Beenie Man and Bounty Killer took the stage at the Kensington Oval-held event. The follow-up Twisted in Paradise will take place on board a cruise at the Harbour Master tonight.

The finale tomorrow on Sunday will see performances from Popcaan and Machel Montano.

The next stop for Sim Simma deejay is a performance in London alongside Mr. Vegas on Sunday at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

On Saturday afternoon, he shared that he was ready for a meet-and-greet in London ahead of his Sunday performance.

As Rihanna gears up to fully return to her award-winning career, she released her first single in six years, Lift Me Up, earlier this month for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

According to The Sun, the Bajan beaut will also appear in an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary that will showcase her return to the stage for her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February 2023.

“She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mom,” a source informed the publication of the multi-million dollar deal.

‘She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time,’ the insider added.