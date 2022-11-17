Kraff Aligned With His Purpose On Debut ’11:11′ EP

Dancehall artist Kraff is aligned with his true purpose of making music and that is why his debut compilation has been dubbed the 11:11 EP.

“The 11:11 EP is all about the appreciation of my journey so far and recognition that I’m in alignment with my purpose,” the artist told DancehallMag.

The angel number 1111 is the sign of a spiritual awakening. Produced by Tepa Music, the project was quite fittingly released on November 11, 2022.

“According to numerology, the number 1111 corresponds with alignment and proper direction and this project was about that,” Kraff said.

The EP contains a total of 6 tracks, with appearances from artists Valiant and SVM.

Its creation was a team effort, with contributions from his team – TJ (Tiffany Juie), Deep Jahi and Black Rushan – as well as the producers: Hugo Boss from WWW.COM Records, Kyle Butler from Dynasty, DropTop Records and Jiggy D. The songs were all voiced by Steeno and the project was mixed by Simpac.

“The pulling power of the EP is the electricity of the music. The topics I touch on, most people can relate to and understand. What will draw others to it is its relatability, reflection of reality and diversity of flows and melodies,” the artist stated.

The release was celebrated with an official launch held on November 10 at Mecca, which was set up as a more intim ate affair, as described by Kraff’s manager, Tiffany Juie.

“In truth, the launch was intended to be a celebration of the completion of this project. As you probably noticed, our team made the conscious decision not to invite some of the larger media houses. We wanted the space to feel genuine, real, and free,” Juie highlighted.

With the work that has gone into the project, the artiste has high hopes that it will connect with listeners in a positive way. Adding to that, Juie, who has been managing the artiste for six months, has strong faith in her artiste and sees much greatness in the future.

“Kraff is an artiste in the true sense of the word. He wants every piece of work to be a true reflection of his emotional or mental space. He makes it his business to ensure that all aspects of his projects reflect him appropriately – from the sound, to the imagery, to the energy that the songs exude. That juxtaposed against my ability to strategize and execute is proving to work in our favour,” Juie expressed.

On his musical journey for about a year and a half, Kraff is an artiste who is already marking his legacy within the Dancehall fraternity. With past releases such as “Dinero”, “Charge Up”, “Floating” and “Pain”, the artiste has crafted a distinct sound for himself with much more to come.

“I’ve proven that I’m not a stranger to hard work. So you can expect me to continue pushing boundaries, you can expect interesting collabs, and some cross genre work,” he revealed.