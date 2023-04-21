Kraff Recovering From Surgery For Undisclosed Condition

Dancehall artist Kraff is taking some time off to focus on his health.

The SleepWalk artist’s management, Tepa Music, posted an announcement on Instagram on Friday, revealing that he had undergone surgery for an undisclosed condition.

“On behalf of Kraff, we’d like to share that Kraff is currently in recovery. He has undergone a minor surgery and is slowly getting better,” they wrote.

“Feel free to send well wishes, kind words and engird to your favourite Sinna with the hashtag #WEAREBUDU to move his recovery along. We are anticipating a speedy healing!”

Born Tevin Randall, Kraff was among the new crop of artists who rose to prominence over the last year.

He’s currently ranked as the third most streamed artist in Jamaica on YouTube’s Music Charts over the last 90 days, behind Chronic Law and Valiant. Kraff’s most streamed songs include CalmC, Dinero, Sinna, and SleepWalk (BuduChop).

Kraff

“Mi feel like this new batch of artistes represents a conscious rebellion. Fi we generation have access to nuff information, so wi reason pon a different level and a dat people attracted to,” he told the Jamaica Observer last year.

“Mi want a deep connection to mi listeners like Aidonia and Kartel, but me also want the opportunity to work with other genres and cultures and a broader and more diverse audience like a Shaggy and Sean Paul.”

He continued: “I’ve proven that I’m not a stranger to hard work. So you can expect me to continue pushing boundaries, you can expect interesting collabs, and some cross genre work.”

Kraff’s latest songs are Suspense, Racks, and a collaboration with Skeng titled Shottaz.