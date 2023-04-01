Skeng, Kraff Team Up In New Visuals For ‘Shottaz’: Watch

Dancehall artists Skeng and Kraff have teamed up for a new release titled, Shottaz, based on the 2002 Jamaican crime film, Shottas.

The two entertainers appeared in movie-style visuals this week (Friday, March 31), directed by videographer ‘Now or Never,’ while delivering their gritty gangster tale.

In a remake plot, Skeng plays the character Wayne Smith (originally performed by Spragga Benz), while Kraff plays Biggs (originally performed by Ky-Mani Marley).

The film unfolds a story of two impoverished best friends living in a sketchy part of town among zinc and board shacks, who decide to plan a heist on a traveling merchandiser they discovered makes ‘ JA$100 grand a day’.

With access to a firearm, the youngsters attacked their victim at gunpoint and pulled off the daring crime. Another character from the original Shottas film, Detective Laing was played by the song’s producer Rowan Melhado of DropTop Records.

Skeng and Kraff talk up hoards of gore and gunplay as they exchanged verses.

“We don’t fv#k with trouble, trouble get fv#k up! Everything mash up, bruck up, and pus up,” Skeng says in his intimidating rhymes.

Kraff joins in with more gruesome threats, “Beat eh K suh till it steam, skin a peel but a nuh cream. Switch deh yah wid di beam, shot will take yuh out ah dream, yuh head will buss a dat mi mean …”

Both artists have been issuing a steady release of music in the last few weeks.

Ratty Gang star Skeng dropped his single dubbed 3T (To The Top) just over a week ago, followed by Elvis Presley and Full Moon in the weeks prior.

As for Kraff, just 8 days ago, he released Suspense, following others in the last few months, including Racks, Giant, Immortal, Scrape, and Amiri.

Though there are recent talks for a Shottas sequel, fans can only hope Skeng and Kraff’s new collab makes the soundtrack.

Press play on Shottaz above.