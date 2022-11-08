Skillibeng To Be Featured On Busta Rhymes’ Upcoming EP ‘The Fuse Is Lit’

Dancehall deejay Skillibeng has landed a spot on Busta Rhymes’ forthcoming EP The Fuse Is Lit, slated to drop on Friday.

The collaboration, titled Bulletproof Skin, is also being produced by Rvssian and Kosa. Fans can probably expect quick on-the-trigger rhyming from Skilli and Busta, similar to that of Bounty Killer’s classic diss track of the same name.

Busta unveiled his EP in an Instagram post on Monday.

The other songs on the five-track set are The Fuse Is Lit/ Break This B-tch Up, Slap featuring Big Daddy Kane & Conway The Machine, Hot Sex part 2 and Run It Up featuring Capella Grey.

The announcement comes mere days after it was announced that Skilli, along with the Blessed singer Shenseea will be part of Wizkid’s new album More Love Less Ego, which is also set to drop this Friday. (November 11)

Rvssian was also recently credited as a producer on It’s True, which featured Skeng and Shenseea. The in-demand producer scored big after his 2021 track Nostálgico, which featured American singer Chris Brown and Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro, was certified 5x Latin Multi-Platinum in the United States on March 2, this year.

Busta Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Taheim Smith, grew up in Brooklyn, New York with Jamaican parents, and is known for his love of Dancehall music, often blending Jamaican patois into his rap rhymes and flows.

“My mother, my father, we’re a West Indian house,” he told the Drink Champs podcast in 2020.

“West Indian culture is a proud people… the proudness of the West Indian people is as a result of the great suffering and sacrifice that we have been able to rise from… at the end of the day, that’s how I was raised. So, respect is important.”

The American rapper has also previously paid tribute and shown respect to Dancehall legends like Super Cat, Ninjaman, Papa San, Admiral Bailey, and Tiger. Late last year, Dexta Daps hailed him as the ‘greatest’ rapper ever.

Busta continued: “Jamaica gave birth to hip hop.”

“Hip-Hop, he’s a yardman. So, with that being said, we do have to understand that there’s a lost history that is being significantly neglected by everyone in hip hop, as far as research is concerned. Nobody thinks to go to the West Indian culture to acknowledge how the birth of this culture was even conceived.”

Busta’s favorite Dancehall act, Vybz Kartel, has been a constant in many of his musical projects throughout the years, including the singles,You Already Know featuring T Pain, Twerk It remix, Wine & Go Down, and Girlfriend featuring Tory Lanez which had cameos of Ninjaman, Beenie Man, Foota Hype and Junior Reid in the music video.

In 2020, Rhymes featured Kartel on his 11th studio album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, on the single The Don & The Boss.