Spice, Busta Rhymes Get Sentimental At First Reunion Since Her Health Scare

Queen of Dancehall Spice and American rapper Busta Rhymes had a heartfelt reunion after her health scare in the Dominican Republic a few months ago.

The two linked up at the LIV Miami nightclub and could not stop embracing each other. The highlight of their encounter was Busta’s miniature speech in front of onlookers, who were capturing the moment.

“Queen ah di bomboc$%t Dancehall!,” he declared after spending a few minutes bowing to the Send It Up singer and kissing her hands and cheeks. “Mi nuh bow to nobody. Mi nuh do dat…32 years, an’ yuh neva si mi bow to nobody…”

The love continued to pour in when the Touch It rapper expounded on how special Spice was to him, and others and vowed to do his part in supporting her.

“I love her—this is my sister…Imma say this: God got his hand on this woman. Her purpose is way bigger than just what y’all are being entertained by. She gotta shift culture, she gotta shift motion, she gotta shift perspective mentally. Spiritually, she here for way deport purposes. Please respect her and whether or not you choose to life her up with us; we ain’t even negotiating that with y’all b–ch ass niggas. We gon’ lift her up ourselves, ‘cause she lifts us up. She makes sure we up—she makes sure we all the way up. So, with that being said, just respect her.”

The So Mi Like It entertainer soaked it all up, as was evident in her Instagram post on Saturday.

“ATTENTION ‼️ 🚨 @bustarhymes have a message for someone ………. After you slide and watch these videos who vex can BLOOODCL****T VEX ‼️‼️‼️‼️………… This is how I was greeted by the Legend after seeing me for the first time after my health scare last year 😫😫😫 and we all know this G.O.A.T never bows to NOBODY , Haters check unu heart rate. LEGENDARY THINGS ‼️ @bustarhymes LOVE YOU TO INFINITY 💙 #QueenOfDancehall,” she captioned the post.

Busta wasn’t done singing praises, and opted to remind the world how precious Spice is to the fraternity.

“Betta know dat !!! We must honor di presence of our queen of dancehall, friend and family for life!!! I’m so glad that you are here because we need you and we love you boss lady @spiceoffcial,” his pinned comment read.

Busta Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Taheim Smith, grew up in Brooklyn, New York with Jamaican parents and is known for his love of Dancehall music, often blending Jamaican patois into his rap rhymes and flows.

The American rapper has previously paid tribute and shown respect to Dancehall legends like Super Cat, Ninjaman, Papa San, Admiral Bailey, and Tiger.

Late last year, Dexta Daps hailed him as the ‘greatest’ rapper ever.

Esyde deejay Skillibeng also formed part of his 2022 EP The Fuse Is Lit.

Meanwhile, multiple fans poked fun at Busta for how closely he was embracing Spice; hinting that he might be interested in ‘something more.’

“It’s definitely not giving this is my little sister vibes 😂😂😂😂 he want her!!!!” one commenter said.

Added another: “The way how him squeeze her, I can just imagine Baby BustaSpice 🤣🤣🤣.”

“I actually love Busta on you! Y’all would make a cute couple 💙💙,” said another supporter.