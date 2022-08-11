Jada Kingdom Delighted At Bounty Killer’s Endorsement Of ‘GPP’

Bounty Killer, Jada Kingdom

Jada Kingdom and her producer Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor have expressed delight at the endorsement given to her by Bounty Killer on Wednesday, following the release of her new “golden oldies-sounding” song GPP and its accompanying music video.

“Baddest female song dis inna dancehall today da gyal ya a do har homework some lazy gyal just deh home a twerk well diverse and creative girl a pure fire GOOD PUXXY PROBLEM @jadakingdom,” Bounty posted on his Instagram page, where he shared a snippet of the song’s music video.

Hours later Jada reacted to the Warlord’s praises.

“Mi rawse!!!🔥🔥🔥thanks a million General!!!!🫶🏽,” she wrote in response, while Stephen added: “🔥🔥From di General say suh, a suh! 💪🏾💪🏾 #GPP 🚀🚀.”

Jada Kingdom released the official audio for the song on Thursday, August 4, and then the official music video on Monday, August 8, weeks after teasing the track on her social media pages.

The track is a ballad about being fixated upon by a man she is disinterested in, who after a night of bedroom fun, becomes fixated on her nether regions and does not want to let go, a dilemma she describes as “good p_ssy problems.”

Jada also got commendations from Mr Boombastic himself, Shaggy.

“Chune shat!!!!! 👏👏👏👏 wicked from the 1st time me hear it!!! Congratulations @jadakingdom,” he noted under Bounty’s post, while Press Kay stated: “Neva tell a lie song baddda than monkey pox.”

Also commenting was Verse Simmons, Jada’s ex, who noted: “The real music God know Wass up! Bless up mi general!”

There were some fans though who thought that the Warlord’s comments about “some lazy gyal just deh home a twerk” was a reference to Single & Quarantined singer Ishawna, who had used his image to illustrate a taboo sex act during her performance at Reggae Sumfest, last month.

“Lol 😂😂😂😂 killa nuh easy enuh. A must ishawna deh home a twerk,” one follower noted, while another bad_badley added: “Lilla mi artiste eno but we know a because d “Dancehall Mattress” dis him why him seh dis. Dat a just dat,” referencing the slur Bounty had aimed at Ishawna subsequent to the Reggae Sumfest incident.

Bounty had a sharp rebuke for jabo_lart after the commenter pointed out that Jada was the baddest “after Shaneil Muir”.

“@jabo_lart, Stop mixing up my post I didn’t said she’s was the baddest female artiste I said she has the baddest female song right now read with comprehension ok,” Bounty ordered.

One woman, lala_whyte made it clear that she was not happy with Bounty’s post, which she said was putting down someone else and was uncalled for.

“Deadass could’ve big up Jada without disrespecting another female…and that’s what’s wrong with today’s society. Males you only have one job..just please be a man..that’s it!!!” she stated.

Over on her YouTube channel, Jada’s fans have been praising her for her penmanship.

“This song buss before it even released. Tik Tok ran with this like a petty thief just snatched a phone. Lol. I hope this trend at #1 for a whole month and change. Big Up Twinkle with the #GPP,” one fan said.

“She’s on another level right now. It’s jada time now to run the place. Hope she captivates on this & give us another banger with that refreshing vocal. Everybody is loving her right now. Career break through!!!” another said

One woman opted to make comparisons between Jada and Shenseea, arguing that Jada was the better artist.

“Absolutely loooooove the beat & old classic feel to this… Not much could do this with such raw lyrics n make it work how is she not rated as much or even more than Shenseea baffles me smh.”