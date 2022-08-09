Popcaan Links Drake, Lil Yachty In Toronto: Photos

As the Unruly Boss continues making the rounds in Toronto, Canada, it appears his latest linkup involved a few celebrity friends including rappers Drake, Lil Yachty, and upcoming OVO artist Smiley.

Popcaan, who is also signed to Drake’s OVO Sound, performed at a few events over the weekend, including an appearance with Burna Boy on stage at Kultureland on Saturday night and as a headliner at the troubled Kingston Music Fest on Sunday. Drake had a pretty eventful weekend as well—staging his OVO Fest tour with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the highly publicized Young Money Reunion.

Now as things settle down, both Drake and Popcaan shared photos on social media today, (Tuesday, August 9) kicking back and having a good time at a local restaurant.

“Dat is it🇨🇦,” Poppy wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Dancehall artist Imeru Tafari, the son of Queen Ifrica, was also spotted with the OVO/Unruly entourage in Toronto, and also snapped a photo with Drake. “Elevate rasta,” Poppy commented on Imeru post.

Popcaan and Imeru collaborated on the single Elevate and appeared in the Glimpse Cinema-directed music video, which released last February. Imeru has since been catching flights with the 876Gad, performing at a couple of events including the NNP Youth Rally in Grenada and St. Kitts Music Festival over the summer.

Popcaan is headed to Croatia next month for a live performance at Unruly Culture Splash at Zrće beach on the island of Pag.

The festival, which will include other live performances with Beenie Man and others, plus pool parties, sound clashes, and excursions, will take place over four-days commencing on September 1 to 5.