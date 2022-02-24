Munga Honorable Gets His Bail Conditions Modified For African Tour

Look out Africa! Dancehall star Munga Honourable will be returning to the continent for a tour which will begin in March.

The Nah Mad Ova No Gal deejay is presently facing a murder charge in connection with the 2017 murder of Cleveland Smith and there were restrictions on his overseas travel.

However, the lawyers representing Munga successfully made an application before the Supreme Court of Judicature for the variation of his bail conditions on the 22nd day of February 2022 to permit his travel to do several gigs in Africa.

The application was made by his attorneys-at-law Mr. Christopher Townsend and Mr. Chadwick Berry of TWP Attorneys-at-Law.

Munga’s tour is slated to begin on the 24th day of March 2022. He will be touring in Lamin, Farafenni and Serrekunda among other places in Gambia as well as Tamale Sports Stadium among other places in Ghana.

He will also be touring in Kenya.

Munga Honorable has been fighting a murder charge in connection with a 2017 incident.

According to the police report, it is alleged that Smith was accosted by a group of men, one of whom was reportedly armed with a gun at a dance in the Ackee Walk community of St Andrew. An altercation ensued between them during which Smith was shot. He was then rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Munga Honorable is known for tracks including In My Arms, Flippin Rhymes, and Bad From Me Born.