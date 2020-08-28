Reggae Revival: Protoje, Tarrus Riley And Skip Marley’s New Albums Are Out Now

Protoje, Tarrus Riley and Skip Marley

Reggae music lovers across the globe are having a hard time deciding whose music to listen to first today, as three of the top modern Reggae artistes released new collections at midnight. Protoje dropped his fifth studio album In Search of Lost Time, and Tarrus Riley released his 12-track Healing, while Skip Marley’s 7-song debut EP Higher Place also became available today, ahead of the August 31 submission deadline for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In Search Of Lost Time is Protoje’s first album release with RCA Records. It takes a deep look at his personal and professional evolution as a man, a father, and an artist as the world stands still. The album features ten tracks and follows his 2019 A Matter of Time album, which earned his a Best Reggae Album Grammy nomination.

The artiste went live on Instagram in the hour leading up to midnight for a listening party with members of the In.Digg.Nation family. Lila Iké and Jaz Elise, who are both featured on the project, made appearances on the live broadcast and vibed as the tracks were being played.

Leading up to the album’s release, Protoje gave fans a preview by releasing the track Like Royalty (ft. Popcaan) earlier this month. Produced by Ziah and Winta James, Like Royalty tells Protoje’s story of the struggle to triumph and highlights the people in his life who have helped him along the way.

“The song is about letting my people know that as long as I’m healthy and strong, they have nothing to worry about,” Protoje said in a release. “Popcaan was the only person I would have featured on this song – it was him or nobody. I knew his voice would be the perfect compliment, and I think he is a great songwriter and storyteller, so it was awesome to hear him tell his story about where he came from.”

Last week the ‘Reggae Revival’ singer put out another of the project’s four collaborations– A Vibe, with American rapper Wiz Khalifa. The track was produced by Supa Dups & Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor.

Tarrus Riley’s long-awaited Healing was also dropped at midnight, and ‘Mr Singy Singy’ used a teaser from the saucy Lighter collab with Shenseea to generate some buzz in anticipation of its release.

The 12-track LP, which also features collaborations with Dexta Daps, Konshens, TeeJay, Dean Fraser, Shane Brown, and Rvssian, is Riley’s first full-length playlist since his 2014 Love Situations. He released the title track for the album two months ago and performed it, along with another strong solo track from the album, Remember Me, during his set at A Taste of Reggae Sumfest.

Reggae artiste Skip Marley, the grandson of Reggae Legend Bob Marley, released his most significant project to date today. The 22-minute long playlist titled Higher Place features seven songs and infuses the vocals of Bob Marley, his uncle Damian’ Jr Gong’ Marley, Ari Lennox, Rick Ross, and H.E.R.

“Dis EP is one step in a long journey, thankful to have you all wid me. #HigherPlace is out now 🙏🏽 ☁️ listen at the link in my bio,” the 24-year-old posted to his Instagram this morning.

H.E.R has been on the island these last few days, and fans speculate that they are working on new music together. Their collab Slow Down was released way ahead of the EP and has been receiving a fair amount of rotation.