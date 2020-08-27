Ishawna Distances Herself From Foota Hype After Koffee Backlash

As Foota Hype continues to find fault with Koffee’s style of dress and interactions on social media, more of his peers in Dancehall are distancing themselves from him. Among the people who have openly dissociated themselves from him since he began his vitriolic Koffee rants is the mother of his child and ex-girlfriend Ishawna.

The Equal Rights singer took to Instagram yesterday in two now-deleted posts to make it clear that she wants nothing to do with him.

“He is not my babydaddy. We just related to the same baby…” read a picture quote that she posted to her @mslegendary page. She captioned the image saying, “Mi did just likkle bit and nuff!!! Unu stop tag me please… mi tired!!! #EnoughIsEnough #LetPeopleBe #EqualRights.”

Ishawna said in an OnStage Interview that she was only 18 years old when she entered into the relationship with Foota Hype, with whom she shares a son.

In another picture quote post, she said, “To my exes: Please don’t tell anyone we’ve dated. I know it’s a big achievement for you but it was a mistake on my part,” making it crystal clear that she is embarrassed to have dated him.

Ishawna broke off the nine-year abusive relationship with Foota Hype in January 2014, and shortly after released the hit song Restraining Order, which cried out against her ex’s obsession with her “good good” after the split. Ironically, that song gave her the big break she needed to become one of the top female Dancehall artistes.

Ishawna is not the only one trying to distance herself from the selector, who seems bent on tearing down Koffee. Fellow female entertainer Ce’Cile blasted the selector last week for showing bias to male artistes over the years.

The Changez singer revealed, yesterday, that she has blocked Hype on Instagram for saying same-sex relationships were ‘worse than rape.’

“Yes people can have their opinions, but if u are a human being that is gonna say something done with consent is worst than a heinous act such as rape…then as far as I see it you are telling them somebody is better than them,” Ce’Cile said.

Hype’s anti-Koffee campaign has also cost him his supposed friendship with Konshens, who openly laughed at the veteran selector after actress and educator @zandramah made a video requesting that the selector ‘Leguh Koffee shirt.’

Foota reacted to a comment that Konshens made on Kemar Highcorn’s IG live video in the same way he has responded to any artiste who has ever disagreed with him on social media–he called him ungrateful.

He posted the screenshot of Konshens’s comment to his page and captioned it: “Ppl look pon dah big ungrateful bwoy yah name @konshens comment if ungrateful was a person memba say a di same foota hype buss u song name winner a uptown mondays and stop u suffering and hungry , anytime u hear ppl say bad bout @nikkizlive or mi u fi act like u nuh hear and remember when u career pop dung again a me u send call dung a melon plaza and mi pick out ” WI NUH FRIGHTEN FI NOBODY ” and mek u hot again dem thing deh u fi comment and tell ppl u hate mi because u is a nasty bowers boy and mi str8 like arrow and boasy wid it.”

Konshens has not yet responded to Foota. Other major players in the industry, such as Serani and Skatta Burrell, have also spoken out against the constant harassment of the Grammy-winning 20-year-old Koffee.