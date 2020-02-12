TeeJay Booked For Reggae Sumfest 2020

TeeJay

Changing the game is something dancehall entertainer, TeeJay, is well accustomed to doing. The Uptop Boss recently sat down with Anthony Miller on the Entertainment Report to speak about how he plans to further his music career in 2020, under the management of Romeich Entertainment.

TeeJay signed with Romeich Entertainment in 2018, and it’s been an upward move since. After the release of his hit single, Uptop Boss, the entertainer was named one of the new rising stars out of Montego Bay, following closely on the heels of Rygin King, who had been dominating airways with his hit track, Tuff.

TeeJay is now moving in his own lane, as one of three major artistes signed to Romeich Major’s label. In his interview with ER, released on January 27, he made it clear that for the new year, “a jus hits mi a drop.”

Among his releases thus far, for 2020, are Day One, High Grade and his most recent, Rags to Riches, which fans have quickly gravitated to, now over 230,000 views in five days.

Commenting on his amazing success over the past two years, TeeJay stated that he has been waiting on this opportunity for a long time, “just like how Jimmy Cliff did tek long fi cross di river.” The Owna Lane deejay also noted names such as Shaggy and Shabba Ranks as his influences, inspiring him to want to take his music to an international level.

TeeJay went on to mention that all the shows he has been booked for, so far, are sold out. One event that he confirmed he will be performing on this year – Reggae Sumfest.

Despite being one of the hottest and most sought after artistes in Jamaica, TeeJay was not on the 2019 Reggae Sumfest lineup. Back and forth comments on social media and interviews disclosed money as the reason for his absence. His manager, Romeich, had claimed that head organizer for Reggae Sumfest, Joe Bogdanovich refused to pay his artistes for what they are worth. At the time, for TeeJay, he required more than the proposed $400,000 for the entertainer.

Now putting the issue to rest, TeeJay is officially booked for Reggae Sumfest 2020 which will be held on July 12-18, 2020. As it relates to his label mates, Ding Dong and Shenseea, it has not yet been reported if they will be performing acts on the biggest Reggae event in the world.

As the interview came to a close, TeeJay stated that he is not interested in the hype that sometimes surrounds dancehall but rather that he is looking at the bigger picture, hoping to be an influential entertainer in the industry for years to come.

“Mi tell a man dis is di only ting mi did need everyday, suh mi nah guh do nothing right now fi mash up dis yah. Mi only a pree far.”

Watch TeeJay’s full ER interview, below.