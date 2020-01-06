TeeJay Drops New Video For ‘Day One’, Producer DJ Frass Denies Its An Alkaline Diss

Teejay

Jamaican dancehall artiste Teejay has released his new single and music video titled Day One. The track, which was released on January 2, is a creation of DJ Frass Productions and it seems to have sprung several questions concerning the lyrics on social media.

The video, shot and edited by Magical Studio, features the Up Top boss prominently, as he links with his “brothers” and delivers powerful and totally relatable lyrics to dancehall fans. Watch it below.

There is mention of Dj Frass in almost every verse. “Frass my bredda dem real” is a part of the chorus and some fans have speculated that it is a diss directed at dancehall artiste Alkaline.

There has been a looming feud between Alkaline and Dj Frass for some time now. The two had been friends and work associates prior, however a disconsolate issue has caused a rift in their relationship. Teejay too was formerly a huge supporter of Alkaline, so with voicing this tune on friendship and isolating Dj Frass as his day one friend have critics thinking perhaps this has something to do with their friendships or the lack there of.

However, in an interview today with The Star, Dj Frass candidly shut down such claims. Frass said, “It is a track you and anyone can relate to. Big up my day ones, my real friends. There is no reason to hit out against any entertainer … just one friend showing love and respect to friends in dem life,”

The song is a narrative about individuals who call themselves friends but aren’t in fact real ones. So for that, Teejay sings a tribute to his ‘day one’ friends who have supported and showed-up for the deejay over the years especially when he wasn’t in a good place. Indicating that they weren’t only around for what he could give them when he was on the up and up.

Teejay adds some terrific melodies to the song and showcases vocal ranges that only a few can pull off. A talent Dj Frass said he was able to identify simply from being in the studio with Teejay. Frass said “The first thing I usually listen for is the melodies, and first time I listen to Teejay I said, “Dah yute deh sick. Him have some crazy melodies and flow. His delivery is clean. When he records, a producer can hear everything clearly.”

Dj Frass’ record label deliberately decided to release the single Day One in efforts of starting the New Year in a positive way. It is the first of many other tracks they have recorded with Teejay, so fans can look forward to a couple more releases in the coming months.

Watch Teejay’s Day One below.