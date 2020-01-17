Listen To Squash’s New Single ‘Cold Blood’

6ix boss Squash has dancehall fans excited for his music in 2020 with his latest single, ‘Cold Blood’.

Cold Blood, produced by Shab Don under 6ixReal Records and Wapdem Records, hails as the first ‘war song’ from Squash this year following the release of his first track for 2020, Mighty.

The three-minute single has sent Dancehall and 6ix fans in a frenzy over Squash’s rapid-fire flow and lyrical talent, both of which have made him one of the fastest rising entertainers among the newest artistes in Dancehall today.

He uses the beat to expertly and proudly boast his notoriety and that of the 6ix clan, daring enemies to show disrespect. Cold Blood has racked up over 109,000 views on YouTube since its upload two days ago.

Raking in notable success and fame since his debut in 2018 with the hit single, Trending, Squash has prolonged and increased his popularity with the release of over 30 tracks last year – including hits like Beat Dem Bad, Bandit, Pinocchio and Rifle. The artiste has since collaborated with Dancehall pioneers like Vybz Kartel and Sean Paul, as well as fellow 6ix member Chronic Law, to rack up over 22 million views on YouTube for all official audio uploaded in 2019.

Squash will join fellow Dancehall entertainers Shenseea and Koffee for the inaugural Viewtopia Music Fest, as a part of the NFL Super Bowl weekend to be held on January 31st and February 1st in Miami, Florida. They join Cardi B, Migos, Chris Brown and DaBaby as headliners for the event.

Listen to Cold Blood by Squash below.