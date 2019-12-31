Jodi Couture Shows Off New ‘Adidja’ Tattoo

Jamaican dancehall artiste Jodi Couture is popularly known for her affiliation with the Gaza family and her collaborations with Vybz Kartel. The two have worked together on a few songs. A remake of Spragga Benz and Lady Saw’s track Backshot was perhaps Couture’s claim to fame and a short stint of other singles that followed gave her the recognition she’s riding on to date.

She recently released another track with Kartel in late November 2019 on YouTube titled SkyMap and just two weeks after on December 3rd, released the audio for her new song Only Big.

Recently Jodi, the already very tatted sex symbol, not only showed off some new ink but also caused a stir with what her tattoo says. At a close glance and through the elusive cursive, it is apparent the name tatted on her left shoulder is none other than ‘Adidja’. No speculation there, that is in fact Vybz ‘Adidja’ Kartel.

The New York based artiste, just 5 days ago, posted one of her usual body banging photos on Instagram, wearing a one sleeve, low cut body suit to reveal the Adidja tattoo. She captioned the photo “Merry Christmas Couture Girls & Boys ”. However no mention of the newest skin art addition but an undeniable and deliberate reveal from her choice of clothing.

The comments that threaded in were mostly of an admiring and lustful nature, so it was surprising to see a short mention on the Jamaican gossip column PinkWall, suggesting that she had bleached, i.e. lightened her skin, on the shoulder where she placed the tattoo so that it will show more strikingly. They also speculated that she intentionally choose an abstract font for the tattoo so that she can easily alter it further on. While some may find this appalling, there are others that think it was simply genius.

The tattoo lover that she is seems unbothered nonetheless.