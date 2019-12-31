Vybz Kartel Claims Number 1 Spot for Song/Video in Jamaica

Incarcerated Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has ended the year on a great note, with the number one trending dancehall song and video in Jamaica.

Based on YouTube data, “Then You and Me” is the number one music video in Jamaica this month. The song was released in October and has since racked up over two million views while the video, dedicated to his wife and mother of his two, Tanesha Johnson-Palmer aka “Shorty”, was released on Christmas day and has gained over 700,000 views since then.

Then You and Me is the first single off the deejay’s upcoming album titled “To Tanesha” which will be released on January 10, 2020. According to Kartel, his new album will be dedicated to Shorty, who was been by his side since the beginning of his career***. The album will reportedly have 10 songs and will feature Kartel’s two sons, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, Jada Kingdom, Jesse Royal, Jodi Couture and Sikka Rhymes.

Despite being behind bars since 2011, Vybz Kartel has managed to release several hit songs and score many international features this year, with artists such as Stylo G, XXXtentacion, Afro B and Machel Montano.

Kartel was the number one streamed dancehall artist on YouTube this year. The Reggae top 40 Charts also listed Vybz Kartel as the third most-streamed Reggae/Dancehall artist of 2019, racking up 402.50 million streams behind Rvssian and Sean Paul.

Among the other dancehall acts that made YouTube’s list of the top five most-streamed dancehall artists were Alkaline, Teejay, Squash and Chronic Law from the 6ixx squad. They managed to grab the top spots from artistes like Masicka and Popcaan who did not make the top five this year.

Meanwhile, Vybz Kartel is currently anticipating the verdict for his murder appeal which has been ongoing in the courts for the past 18 months. While Kartel has been incarcerated for the better part of this decade, Vybz Kartel has managed to still be the leading dancehall artist of the last 10 years.