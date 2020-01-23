Vybz Kartel’s ‘To Tanesha’ Debuts On Billboard Top Current Albums Chart

Two weeks after its release, Vybz Kartel’s latest album, ‘To Tanesha’ has debuted on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart.

The album, released on January 10, debuted at number 87, becoming the deejay’s 7th album entry of any of Billboard’s charts. The Top Current Albums chart is a pure album sales chart (streaming numbers and album sales), without the inclusion of catalogue albums.

Interestingly enough, the album is not yet featured on Billboard’s Reggae Album chart which tracks the top reggae and dancehall albums. In 2016, Kartel’s “King of the Dancehall” album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard reggae chart and number 30 on the top independent albums chart. “King of the Dancehall” is still the highest-charting project of his career so far.

“To Tanesha” was a heartfelt effort to show his appreciation for his common-law wife and the mother of three of his children, Tanesha Johnson, also known as Shorty.

Advertisement

Over the years, the incarcerated dancehall artist has been very open with his fans about the state of his relationship with Johnson. The two have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, that seemed to deteriorate following Kartel’s incarnation. But over the few months, the artist has posted several videos of Johnson with the pair’s children, suggesting that they may be back on good terms.

“To Tanesha” has 10 tracks, with several featured artists. Kartel’s two sons Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, Sikka Rhymes and Jada Kingdom, among others, are featured on the album.

Since its release, “To Tanesha” peaked at No. 3 on iTunes in the Hip-Hop/Rap category for best selling albums in the US, while peaking at number two on the Canada chart.