Popcaan Shades Yohan Blake For Beef with Usain Bolt

Many fans suspect that Unruly dancehall artiste Popcaan has taken a side, throwing shade at Yohan Blake for his recent comments about Bolt overshadowing his career. Popcaan joined the conversation with a comment under one of Usain Bolt’s latest posts hinting at his participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The World’s Fastest Man and Jamaican athlete turned dancehall music producer, Usain Bolt, uploaded a video to his Instagram of his practice for the opening race in the 2020 Summer Olympics scheduled for next August in Tokyo, Japan.

The video shows Bolt jogging steadily with one of five rings in the Olympics symbol in preparation for the official opening ceremony next year. Under the post uploaded three days ago, Popcaan commented, “Don’t over shadow no one in Japan bro.. #stop ”, which resulted in immediate online speculation of Popcaan’s stance with Bolt on the recent incident between Bolt and Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake.

Popcaan’s comment in jest alluded to the public unfolding of a disagreement between the two Jamaican athletes earlier this month. At the beginning of December, Blake told the Times of India newspaper that had there been no Usain Bolt, he would have become ‘the fastest man in the world’. He blamed Bolt for overshadowing his career at its peak. Popcaan is known to have a good relationship with Bolt, so fans are not surprised by his allegiance with the World’s Fastest Man. Dancehall fans also know Popcaan to be a great comedian and have accepted his comment lightly.

Since Blake’s statements, Bolt has uploaded three posts to his Instagram account with captions addressing Blake’s accusations, including a video of the men’s 100-meter finals at the 2011 World Athletics Championship in South Korea that Blake won and from which he was eliminated due to a false start. Both Bolt and Blake will participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Blake, who was formerly trained by Usain Bolt’s coach Glen Mills, says the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be his last Olympics.

Popcaan, who remains the jester in Dancehall, has since moved past his shady comment last week to successfully host the second staging of Dancehall concert, Unruly Fest, in St. Thomas over the weekend. The highly-attended event featured performances by big names in Reggae and Dancehall like Bounty Killer, Capelton, Richie Spice and Agent Sasco.