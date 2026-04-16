Music Producer Falconn Eyes More Success

With his success on an upward trajectory, music producer Alton “Falconn” Bennett is committed to improving his skillset and notoriety in the local and international music landscapes.

Some of his most recent releases include Rumours by 450, Nuclear by Jamarii, and Corner Shop by Kyda.

“The listener feedback has been very encouraging. People from different parts of the world have been connecting with the energy, the sound, and the authenticity of the music. It has been good to see listeners responding in their own way, whether through streaming, sharing, reposting, or reaching out directly. That kind of support shows that the music is travelling and making an impact beyond just one place,” the fast-rising producer said.

The producer hails from Greenwich Farm and Portmore. A past student of Greater Portmore High, Falconn’s journey into music was rooted in the church, where his early fascination with drums shaped both his ear and his discipline. Raised in a God-fearing household, Sundays became his training ground—watching, learning, and eventually mastering the rhythms that would define his sound.

Now producing under Tru Ambassador Entertainment alongside his brothers Jahvy and Week.day, Bennett has steadily built a reputation for crafting authentic, detail-rich productions.

Falconn explained that he pays keen attention to each production, regardless of the length of time it takes to be completed.

“It really depends on the song and the vibe, but usually, production can take anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. Sometimes a song comes together quickly when the sound feels natural from the start, and other times it takes more time to shape everything properly so it feels complete,” he explained.

Adding that his biggest production, to date, is Cold Streets by 450, Falconn has also worked with other artistes like Mavado, Alkaline,Kranium, Jamiel, Deno Crazy, Marcy Chin, and Imotionz.

He would love to work with international star Chris Brown.

“If I had to work with any artiste in the world, it would be Chris Brown because of his versatility, creativity, and consistency over the years. He has a unique ability to cross different styles and still make his music connect with people worldwide. Working with him would be a chance to create something dynamic, memorable, and impactful,” he said.

Falconn is working on several new projects that represent a fresh, powerful feel. In the meantime, he is grateful for the support from listeners around the world.

“Nuff love and respect to the fans. The support means everything, and I never take it lightly. Every stream, every share, every message, and every bit of encouragement helps to keep the movement going. I’m grateful for all the support, and I promise to keep giving you my best through the music,” he added.