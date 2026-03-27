Sean Paul, Keyshia Cole’s ‘Give It Up To Me’ Turns Gold In UK After Chart Comeback

Keyshia Cole and Sean Paul

Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole’s (When You Gonna) Give It Up To Me is now certified Gold in the United Kingdom, just 16 months after the 2006 single earned Silver in November 2024. In the UK, Gold represents 400,000 units, double the 200,000-unit threshold required for Silver.

This milestone is an unusual late surge for a song that first entered the UK chart nearly two decades ago. The record has been behaving less like a catalog staple and more like an active hit.

During its original run, (When You Gonna) Give It Up To Me peaked at No. 31 on the Official Singles Chart and spent eight weeks in the Top 100. Now it’s moving again. Official Charts data shows that the song re-entered the UK Singles Chart in February 2026, reached a new peak of No. 30 earlier this month, and currently sits at No. 31 on the chart dated April 1, 2026.

The revival appears to be driven by a mix of rediscovery via a viral TikTok dance, and sustained streaming growth with more than 350 million plays on Spotify.

Released during Sean Paul’s The Trinity era, the Keyshia Cole-assisted version of the track got an early boost from the Step Up soundtrack and went on to become one of his biggest crossover records in the United States, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Its official video, directed by Little X, helped cement that run. The clip, which now has more than 439 million views on YouTube, places Paul and Cole in a gym setting with dancers, before folding in cameos from Step Up stars Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan and Drew Sidora.

The song was produced by Donovan “Don Corleon” Bennett, one of Sean Paul’s key collaborators in the 2000s. Their other work together includes Never Gonna Be The Same (2006), Break It Off (2006) with Rihanna, Eye Deh A Mi Knee (2005), and One Life (2007).

Bennett, Jason Henriques, and Nigel Staff are credited as co-writers.



