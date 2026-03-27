Dancehall Artist 450 To Release Condom Brand ‘4intimacy’

450

Dancehall artist 450 will be launching his very own condom brand called 4intimacy.

The brand features three condoms—curated for different users’ preferences and needs—named after some of his tracks. These include: Addicted (ultra thin), Pleasure (super lubricated),and Wild n Rich (ribbed textured).

“It felt unique in my generation as a business venture. A lot of my music is intimate, so, it only feels right curating patterns of such in the industry as an artiste,” 450 said.

450

Added the entertainer: “It will be available globally, soon. The condoms are still in the planning/ test stages.”

He further said that conceptualising the idea took approximately two months. The condoms come at a time when the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported an increase in the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), with the highest rates being recorded among young adults 20-24. Approximately 35,713 cases were seen in the public health system in 2024, compared to 34,278 the previous year, and 31,572 in 2022. In 2021 a total of 33,472 patients were treated.

As a global dancehall artist, 450 is imploring his fans to exercise precaution during sex, to curtail these alarming figures.

“It is important to promote safe sex, as very often we see artistes of my genre promote sex, but very little promote going about it safely and responsibly,” he reasoned.

Condoms from the ‘4intimacy’ brand.

With his condom brand, the recording artiste is looking to make sex enjoyable. He also plans to give back to communities and the music industry as the brand grows.

In the meantime, he has new music with surprise collaborations and a host of upcoming live performances in the works.