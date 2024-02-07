Ziggy Marley, Shenseea, And More Attend ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere In Los Angeles — See Photos

Shenseea and Ziggy Marley attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures “Bob Marley: One Love” at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California (Photo: FilmMagic)

It was a star-studded affair at last evening’s premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love biopic at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Among the lot were Jamaican artists Ziggy Marley, Shenseea, Shaggy, Mystic Marley, Quan-Dajai (who plays young Bob Marley in the film), Naomi Cowan (who plays Marcia Griffiths), Walshy Fire, Sheldon Shepherd (who plays designer Neville Garrick), Sevana (who plays Judy Mowatt), Hector Roots Lewis (who plays Carlton ‘Carly’ Barrett), Aston Barrett Jr. (who plays his late father), and Davo (who also plays his father Junior Marvin).

There was also American actor Brad Pitt (co-producer of the film), Jessie Reyez, Omarion, Kelly Rowland, Stevie Wonder, Lilly Singh and several other who’s who!

The Blessed singer, who opted for a black Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with complementary diamond and emerald jewelry, was over the moon about sharing in the occasion.

“Honoured to be apart of this historical moment. To have such impact globally couldn’t have been easy but to whom much is given, much is expected. Thank you Bob and the Marley family for being a pioneer for our country and culture! The legacy continues… 🇯🇲,” Shenseea wrote on Instagram as she shared her stunning photos.

Shaggy, who did not make any timeline posts, clad in comfier ‘fit… he was clearly just there to enjoy the movie!

Ziggy Marley took the opportunity to bring his children, and wife Orly (who is an executive producer of the film), out on the red carpet to share in the momentous premiere that just so happened to take place on what would’ve been Bob’s 79th birthday.

See some other highlights below:

Sevana

Walshy Fire

Sheldon Shepherd

The Paramount Pictures film, which stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley and Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, hits theaters globally on February 14, 2024. The Jamaican premiere had made headlines when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made cameo appearances.