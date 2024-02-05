Alton Ellis, Cornell Campbell Songs Set The Vibe In Amazon Prime’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Alton Ellis, Cornell Campbell

Alton Ellis‘ Pearls (1969) and Cornell Campbell‘s Girl Of My Dreams (1972) are among the classic love songs featured in Amazon Prime’s new action-comedy series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which premiered on February 2.

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, the revamped version of the 2005 film of the same name stars Glover (“John Smith”) and Maya Erskine (“Jane Smith”), offering a fresh take on the original plot, which had featured Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Ellis’ Pearls, which appears in the second episode titled “Second Date,” adds a touch of Jamaican flavor to a scene where Maya engages in a spontaneous conversation with Hot Neighbor (Paul Dano), delving into questions about the protagonists, John and Jane, according to Screen Rant. Campbell’s Girl Of My Dreams plays at the end of the third episode, titled “First Vacation,” after John and Jane’s relationship becomes more intimate.

Donald Glover, Maya Erskine as ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’. Photo: David Lee/Prime Video – Amazon MGM Studios

Produced by Studio One’s Sir Coxsone Dodd, Pearls is among many songs that Ellis recorded in the late 1960s and early 70s, which were inspired by “the stormy relationship” with his first wife, Pearl Ellis, according to the National Library of Jamaica.

It was recorded on a riddim of the same name, which also featured songs like Sound Dimension & Carey Johnson’s Call 1143 (1969), Rolando Alphonso’s Flats (1973), and Johnny Osbourne’s Love Jah So (1979).

During the period, Ellis also recorded the classic hit I’m Still In Love With You, You’ve Made Me So Very Happy, What Does It Take (To Win Your Love), Too Late To Turn Back Now, Deliver Us, and Breaking Up (Is Hard To Do).

He received the Order of Distinction from the Jamaican government in recognition of his contribution to the island’s popular culture. In 2008, Ellis passed away in London from cancer at age 70.

Campbell’s Girl Of My Dreams was also produced by Dodd.

The song was sampled by singer Noami Cowan in her 2018 track Paradise Plum.

Campbell, now age 78, is also known for his songs The Sun Stop Shining, Jah Jah The Conqueror, 100 Lbs Of Collie, Natty Dread In A Greenwich Farm, and I’ll Mash You Down.

Several of Alton Ellis’ songs have been used in popular media over the years, including Chatty Chatty People (1970), which made an appearance in the romantic comedy Somebody I Used To Know (2023), Almost Anything (1972) in the romance drama The Souvenir (2019), Sooner or Later in the drama Gozo (2016), and What Does It Take (To Win Your Love) (1970) in the action comedy Banished (2007). My Heaven (1961) was featured in The Sex Monster (1999) and My Son The Fanatic (1997).

Additionally, You’ve Made Me So Very Happy (1970) was featured in the German sporting giant Adidas’ Remember the Why 2023 basketball collection ad campaign last year.