Quan-Dajai Talks Playing Young Bob Marley In Biopic, Working With Cousin Sean Paul On New Track

Recording artist Quan-Dajai, who also made his acting debut as young Bob Marley in the Reggae legend’s biopic, said he was able to easily assimilate the role because it matches his reality.

“With Bob at that stage—just emerging into Rasta[farianism] and making his final decision to be a musician it was very close to home,” he told DancehallMag.

Quan-Dajai, whose full name is Quan Dajai Henriques, was born and bred in Kingston. He found out about his role as young Marley in August 2022. According to him, his “interest” in the craft helped to prepare him the most to execute.

The film covers the period 1976 to 1978, which will include the infamous attempted assassination of Marley and wife Rita, the making of his iconic Exodus album, and his eventual return to Jamaica for the historic One Love Peace Concert, which director Reinaldo Marcus Green said was his favourite scene to film.

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir takes on the role of older Marley, while Lashana Lynch plays his wife, Rita. The highly anticipated film will be available in theatres on February 14, 2024.

In the meantime, Quan Dajai said he hopes many youths will see the film, as he keeps his fingers crossed that they will adopt Marley as somebody to emulate.

“Other than that there should be another [film], I hope that it breathes back a consciousness into the world and gives the generations after us a beacon of light in these dark times to have a real role model,” he told DancehallMag.

In another hand, Quan-Dajai is gearing up for the release of Brimstone on a rhythm of the same name courtesy of Sean Paul’s Dutty Rock Productions. The emerging artist, who is the Dancehall mega-star’s cousin, is elated for the opportunity to collaborate.

“It’s a joy to see family work together. I wouldn’t go any other way. You’ll never see anything unsavory being released from Dutty Rock and I’ve always wanted to do work with my cousins; they produce some of the finest quality of music coming out of the island,” he said.

The rhythm also features Sean Paul and Beres Hammond, Busy Signal, Ras Ajai [who plays Claude Massop in the biopic], Farenizzi, Marcus I, and Aiesha. A specific release date was not provided.

Quan Dajai noted, however, that his track is a social commentary on matters that have been swept under the rug.

“It comments ultimately on the fact that the systems set don’t actively benefit the general public and some might be fine, but, judgement isn’t far from anyone,” he said.

According to its official website, the Kingston-based Dutty Rock Productions which was founded in 2011 also consists of Jigzagula, News, CopperShaun and Chi Ching Ching who was the first artist signed to the label.