Chronixx’s Fans Request New Music: ‘We Miss You!’

Chronixx

Grammy-nominated singer Chronixx is incredibly missed by his fanbase, and they’re not afraid to say it.

The Skankin’ Sweet artist has been radio silent on social media lately, even clearing his Instagram page of all posts. He digitally resurfaced this weekend to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Spellbound, the sophomore EP of his partner Kelissa McDonald.

“Never ending search and revelation of beauty,” Chronixx’s post read. “Been a very enlightening journey making music through the years @kelissamusic #spellbound.”

Chronixx and Natural High Jamaica worked on the 17-track project, which features songs like Take Time, Wake Up and Live (with Jesse Royal) and Topsy Turvy, but Chronixx’s fans were more interested in hearing about his own music.

“We get it, you love her. Now where’s the album?” one user asked.

“Chronixx, we miss you 😭. When you coming back??”

“We a look fi yuh me artist.”

“Need some roots rock fi hold some deep meditation iyah.”

“Reggae music a dead out without your presence G.”

“We’re patient waiting on your next album Chronixx.”

Another added, “It’s crazy Chronology is almost 7 years old. Still bumping it! We know your next work will be just as solid #patient.”

Album cover for Chronixx’s ‘Chronology’

The singer’s debut album, Chronology, arrived in 2017 to chart-topping success and Grammy-nominating praise. From its Soul Circle Music production to its transnational marketing, the 16-track set is undoubtedly among reggae’s best offerings.

The voyage begins with much toast to Chronixx’s foundation on the groovy Spanish Town Rockin’ track, then Big Bad Sound with his father, veteran singer Chronicle. His regard for forerunners persists with a nod to reggae’s ‘Crown Prince’ Dennis Brown on Majesty, also a serenade to Queens (which the album packs). Chronology is balanced with uplifting affirmations like I Can and Black is Beautiful, and showcases the singer’s versatility on the dancehall number Likes.

Chronixx started sharing details about his anticipated sophomore set, Dela Splash, in 2020. Named after the now-defunct annual concert in his old stomping ground, Chronixx told Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning that the album is “going more into the festive side of music. Let’s make a music that everyone can understand and dance to.”

The tracklist includes Dela Move, a wavy ode to his hometown, the tranquil Same Prayer with Kabaka Pyramid, and the genre-bending track Cool As the Breeze/Friday.

Once tied to the reggae revival movement, Chronixx said he found creative freedom through Grammy-winning star and fellow Spanish Town native Koffee.

“Koffee really made me a more exciting person musically…” he said. “After seeing how she approach her creativity, it was just like a breath of fresh air. Whenever people used to tell me my music is such a breath of fresh air, it’s the first time I got to experience it from a artist that was a few years younger than me…

“Before now, it was just the artists older than myself or the more experienced artist that I get such a heavy inspiration from, but it’s such a beautiful thing to see it come from a young artist in my time.”

Koffee and Chronixx

The album’s intended 2020 release date was pushed back as the singer welcomed fatherhood.

“It wasn’t what I was expecting, but really, there was nothing I could expect,” he told Rollingstone in 2021. “It was a new feeling, and I was not ready to leave her to do anything. The pandemic was the perfect time for a father to be beside his daughter and also a good time to create.”

His last release, Never Give Up, blessed ears in 2022 with all the Bob Marley and I-Threes feels. It was produced by Inflo for the UK label Forever Living Originals, with whom he’s working for future releases.

“They have been my family for a long time and have always been making music from Cool As The Breeze,” he told The Gleaner in 2022. “For me still, I don’t want to tell people I’m working on this or working on that, but I’m working.”