Chronixx Shares Sweet FaceTime Video With Daughter As He Sings Her Favorite Song

Jamaican singer Chronixx is still basking in fatherhood. The Spanish Town native, who still has his fans on edge for the release of a sophomore album, shared a very cute father-daughter moment with his Instagram followers on Thursday, which would leave just about anybody saying “awww.”

The ChronDadda is seen singing Never Give Up to the three-year-old, who was joining via video call. According to the entertainer, this is the toddler’s favorite track.

“Facetime the little princess and sing her favorite song. ☺️ #nevergiveup,” he captioned the clip.

Produced by Inflo, Never Give Up was released on April 1 on the independent UK label Forever Living Originals.

Chronixx’s sophomore album, Dela Splash, was originally slated for release in the Summer of 2020, however, it did not come to fruition. It was assumed that the reason was the onslaught of the pandemic, but the Spirulina singer soon cleared all of that up, revealing that he was spending time with his new bundle of joy.

“Really, why I didn’t release the album was because of where I was in the journey of being a father to my daughter,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone last December.

“It wasn’t what I was expecting, but really, there was nothing I could expect. It was a new feeling, and I was not ready to leave her to do anything. The pandemic was the perfect time for a father to be beside his daughter and also a good time to create,” he added.

Earlier this week, Chronixx told the Jamaica Gleaner, that he’s always working on new music, while speaking on his Caring Hands of Rastafari (CHOR) Foundation’s latest project, a computer science summer camp.

“Don’t expect nothing from me (laughs). I don’t have much expectations myself,” he said.

“I just released Never Give Up and the focus is on continuing that production and songwriting process. It is something we are doing with Forever Living Originals from the UK. They have been my family for a long time and have always been making music from Cool As The Breeze. For me still, I don’t want to tell people I’m working on this or working on that but I’m working.”

“The JamCoders computer science summer camp at The University of the West Indies, Mona, from July 4 to 29 will welcome 50 students from all over the island to learn coding and artificial intelligence from lecturers coming from Harvard and UC Berkeley … teaching assistants from countries all over the world that are just trying to do positive work for the summer,” Chronixx continued.

“The deadline to sign up ended on May 22 but it is going to be an annual thing and we are at the beginning of a lot of things.”

Chronixx’s 2017 album Chronology, debuted at No. 1 on the Reggae Albums chart and also copped a Grammy nomination. Dela Splash was named after the discontinued annual concert in De La Vega City in Spanish Town, Chronixx’s birthplace.